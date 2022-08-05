ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

For first time in 20 years, horticulture center near Wichita will open to public

By Amy Geiszler-Jones
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHZma_0h5n5Mfh00

For more than 50 years, a field south of Haysville has been used to find the best varieties of trees, turfgrass, shrubs, fruits and vegetables to grow in Kansas and areas with similar climates. Since 2019, researchers at the John C. Pair Horticultural Research Center have also been growing test varieties of industrial hemp to see if it holds promise as a future cash crop for Kansas farmers.

It’s the kind of work that has an impact on nurseries, garden centers, farmers, golf courses, athletic fields and your own backyard, yet it often goes unnoticed by passersby of the 120 acres of land — half of which is used for research — at 95th South and Hydraulic. The station is one of four off-campus research sites for the Manhattan-based Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture.

On Saturday, the public will get a rare opportunity to see the research center named for the horticulture researcher who started the operation in 1970.

In its first open house since 2002, the center will be open for a behind-the-scenes look from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours of various research trial plots will be available and easily accessible by a tram ride that will take visitors around the research center. There will also be information booths and kids activities.

During the open house, the research station will be highlighting 10 trials in particular, with some that are just starting and others that have run their course. Most trees, for example, are studied for about 10 to 15 years.

One of the more recent trials has been industrial hemp.

“We are the home base for the industrial hemp research” in Kansas, said Jason Griffin, who became the center’s second permanent director 20 years ago.

The 2018 U.S. farm bill legalized the growing and commercialization of industrial hemp as an agricultural product. Industrial hemp, a close relative of marijuana but with lower levels of the intoxicating THC substance, has many commercial uses, including being a fiber source that can be turned into fabric, paper and biodegradable plastics. Research like that being done at the Pair Research Center will help inform farming practices before Kansas farmers jump into growing the crop.

“It’s so new so we’re looking at things like varieties, production practices and water utilization,” Griffin said. “It’s like looking at how to grow corn in the 1600s.”

Only the outdoor field of the center’s industrial hemp trials will be accessible to the public on Saturday. Its studies of industrial hemp grown in a greenhouse for CBD purposes will be off-limits since opening the greenhouse doors could introduce insects and other pests that would affect the research.

Near the industrial hemp, visitors will find the turfgrass research section, where three varieties of zoysia and Bermuda grass are being studied. Earlier this week, the center hosted a turfgrass industry day for growers and users of turfgrass, such as golf course and athletic directors, to talk about their research.

“If you buy sod for your yard, that’s the result of research done in the fields here,” said Matthew McKernon, a horticulture agent with the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center.

As a result of its continuing research into sweet potatoes, the center now supplies thousands of slips, or starts, of organic sweet potatoes to growers in 26 states, including Kansas. Since new varieties continue to be created, the center has been studying sweet potato varieties and production for 40 years. This year, the center is studying four varieties covering about five acres.

“This year we’ve had a robust sweet potato production. Kansas is a decent place for growing sweet potatoes. While we hate this hot weather, they love it,” Griffin said.

The center’s research into trees and shrubs also makes an impact.

“From the knowledge (of the trials), garden centers know what to carry,” McKernon said.

Landscapers and homeowners also can reap the results of the research and avoid costly experiments about what may or may not grow in south-central Kansas. The Sedgwick County Extension Education Center makes available lists of those best varieties on its website and at its center at 21st and Ridge.

“Every tree here is planted for a specific reason,” Griffin noted. “It may look like a random selection of trees but they are purposeful.”

Those purposes can range from finding more disease-resistance Scotch pines, for example, to trees that can bear the Kansas heat and droughts, if necessary.

Among the various tree research plots, visitors will be able to see two stages of research: the center’s elm research plot, which is in its final year, and its red maple tree research plot, which is in its first year.

In the elm tree plot, the center was looking at which elms could be both resistant to the Dutch elm disease pathogen that wiped out millions and still look nice enough to add to one’s landscaping.

“There are several elms that are resistance but they are ugly,” Griffin said.

In the newer red maple tree plot, the center is looking at 13 varieties as part of a collaborative project with Iowa State University. Four trees of each variety have been planted. On a recent morning tour, Griffin pointed out several weren’t faring too well.

“They are not liking the heat and drought.”

For the center, the success stories of two particular sugar maples are a source of pride.

Pair, the original director, found an isolated strain of a sugar maple growing in Caddo County, Oklahoma, and brought it to the Haysville field to study. The result of his research is the Autumn Splendor Maple, which is considered one of the best maples for the southern Plains because of its heat and drought tolerance. Like its name suggests, the fall foliage color is a glossy red. A second similarly tolerant sugar maple tree Pair discovered and researched bears his name: the John Pair Caddo Sugar Maple Tree.

K-State has three other off-campus research sites: two in the Manhattan area and one in Olathe. The Pair Center got its start with a 40-acre donation of land from the Wichita Area Development Corp., according to McKernon. Farmers Ray and Dottie Reed donated the other 80 acres. Because of limited financial and staffing resources, the center only utilizes about half of the 120 acres for research and leases the remainder to a local farmer.

The center was renamed in honor of Pair for his contributions in 1998.

John C. Pair Horticultural Center open house

What : a rare opportunity to visit the local Kansas State University research station doing trials in trees, shrubs, turfgrass, vegetables and industrial hemp

When : 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Where : 1901 E. 95th St. S., Haysville

Admission : Free

More information : facebook.com/events/534707698251745

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth

"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park, CDC report says

A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Industry
City
Wichita, KS
City
Haysville, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Business
City
Olathe, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Hutch to look at water rights situation closely with additional use in mind

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel understands that the City of Hutchinson's water resource is something that is being looked at more closely now in light of the needs in Yoder Water District 101, but while that topic is open is a good time to do the studying that it would take to figure out if getting water to a potential new industrial park south of South Hutchinson is feasible or not.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horticulture#First Open#Sugar#Hot Weather#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat

A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KAKE TV

Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
KSNT News

Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WICHITA, KS
ezra scribe

Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea

The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
216
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy