2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way

2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars
At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
GM Turbo 2.7L Engine: Less Power, More Torque Than Ford 2.7L V6
When it comes to the GM light-duty pickup lineup, both the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra offer the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, which boasts solid specs for the application. However, on the Ford side, the F-150 also offers a boosted 2.7L engine, but unlike GM’s single-turbo L3B four-cylinder, the Ford engine is a twin-turbo V6. So then – how do these two powerplants lineup on paper? Read on to find out in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
2022 GMC Canyon Park Assist Constraint Resolved
The 2022 GMC Canyon debuts the eighth model year for the latest second-gen midsize pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the lightly updated 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2022 GMC Canyon’s park assist feature constraint has been resolved. According to GM...
Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
Deep Dive Into The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior: Video
The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of updates and changes, including the debut of the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper of the light-duty pickup trim level cadence. Indeed, the new Sierra Denali Ultimate is practically overflowing with equipment, design features, and unique touches, and now, we’re checking out the pickup’s impressive cabin with the following exclusive deep dive video.
2023 GMC Canyon: What We Know And Expect
GM recently released a fresh teaser image for the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, priming the midsize pickup’s debut scheduled for August 11th. Now, we’re rounding up all the latest info on what we know and expect with regard to the upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon. Model Line. The big...
2023 GMC Canyon Teaser Declares Nowhere Is Out There: Video
The 2023 GMC Canyon will introduce a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is teasing the new 2023 GMC Canyon with a brief teaser video ahead of the model’s full reveal later this week. The new...
Callaway Launches Chevy Tahoe And Suburban, GMC Yukon SC602 Supercharger Package
Full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, and GMC Yukon aren’t necessarily known for their straight-line get-up-and-go, but that all changes in a hurry when equipped with the new SC602 Supercharger package from Callaway Cars. Based out of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Callaway Cars offers a range of impressive...
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 198 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 198 percent to 27,938 units in July 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
Upcoming Chevy Small Car Begins Production In China
After GM Authority exclusively reported that an upcoming Chevy small sedan had been leaked in China last week, Chevrolet‘s new vehicle has just officially started production in the Asian country. General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture in China announced the production start of Chevy’s upcoming small car codenamed “310C.”...
2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New Tailgate Storage System
Debuting a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a broad range of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is a new tailgate storage system, as detailed right here in the following GM Authority feature spotlight. The new tailgate...
2022 Chevy Traverse Easiest Midsize Three-Row Utility Vehicle To Drive, Says Consumer Reports
Crossovers are popular for a number of different reasons, one of which is that models in this segment frequently offer expanded practicality and cabin room without sacrificing drivability. Now, according to Consumer Reports, the 2022 Chevy Traverse is the easiest model to drive in the midsize three-row utility segment. To...
Chevy All Star Driving School Series Launched In Mexico
Two years after first launching the Chevy All Star Driving School series in Mexico, General Motors has just announced the launch of a new season of the reality show showcasing the driving skills of celebrities in the Latin country. GM’s Mexican subsidiary presented the second season of the Chevy All...
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of August 1 – August 5, 2022
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of August 1st to August 5th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $36.06 per share, representing a decrease of $0.20 per share, or 0.55 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $34.67.
GM Ultifi To Generate $20 To $25 Billion In Annual Software And Services Revenue by 2023
GM is hoping to generate massive profit by offering various software-as-a-service products in its vehicles going forward, which will be delivered to customers through its connected Ultifi software platform. The automaker provided a clearer picture of its SaaS strategy in its Q2 2022 earnings report, outlining plans for Ultifi and its various paid connected features to generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by as early as 2030.
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount continues to offer $1,000 off 2022 Cadillac XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The luxury marque also offers a competitive national lease for $489 per month...
2023 Chevy Colorado Won’t Offer Super Cruise
The 2023 Chevy Colorado made its formal introduction late last month, ushering in a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate. Notably, the 2023 Chevy Colorado will not offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system. GM confirmed that the 2023 Chevy Colorado would not offer Super Cruise...
2023 Cadillac XT6 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Argent Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Silver hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Argent Silver Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06
With its be-winged widebody stance and a brand-new V8 engine that zings all the way to 8,600 rpm, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is nothing short of breathtaking. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at putting this 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible in their driveway with a new sweepstakes. Get...
