2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way

When it comes to the GM light-duty pickup lineup, both the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra offer the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, which boasts solid specs for the application. However, on the Ford side, the F-150 also offers a boosted 2.7L engine, but unlike GM’s single-turbo L3B four-cylinder, the Ford engine is a twin-turbo V6. So then – how do these two powerplants lineup on paper? Read on to find out in the following GM Authority spec comparison.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO