Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Back in July, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) launched its new Bill Relief Program for local residents, and since then, officials say nearly 2,000 customers have taken advantage of the service. EWSU said Monday that since the program was launched, 1,715 EWSU customers had been approved. The EWSU Bill...
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
Latest Knox County Watermelon Fest Finishes Over Weekend
Another good crowd took advantage of seasonal summer weather for the weekend’s Knox County Watermelon Festival. The focus was on watermelon-based activties, and free watermelon both on Friday and Saturday. The festival is presented each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says the...
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to US 41 near Carlisle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers traveling on US 41 in Sullivan County will soon see lane restrictions in the area just south of Carlisle. According to INDOT, work is set to begin “on or around” August 10 on a project that will construct drains and other small structures along the highway. Lane restrictions will […]
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
SR 550 Closure Begins Today In and Near Loogootee
State highway officials have announced lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Starting today, a lane restriction will take place on State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee. The next work will be at 550 and Brooks Bridge Road tomorrow. Then , 550 will need to be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacements near Abel Hill Road, and just west of Windom Road.
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
Road Closure Planned for State Road 48 In Jasonville
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 48 in Jasonville is scheduled to be closed Monday for railroad work. During the closure, the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather. The official detour will be...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in...
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
Child's death under investigation in Knox County
The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash
An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
