Latest Knox County Watermelon Fest Finishes Over Weekend
Another good crowd took advantage of seasonal summer weather for the weekend’s Knox County Watermelon Festival. The focus was on watermelon-based activties, and free watermelon both on Friday and Saturday. The festival is presented each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says the...
Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School
Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
OTP Community Talent Showcase
The Old Town Players community theatre will be hosting the O-T-P- Follies Community Talent Showcase again tonight. The show will be at their theatre at 4th and Broadway Streets. The last Follies event happened in the late 2000’s, before being returned for this year. The event has been one for...
Bicknell Library Holding Fire Department Presentation Monday
The Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library will be holding a Fire Department Presentation. It will take place Monday afternoon at 1 PM. Fire officials will have a presentation as well as take questions from those in attendance. More information is available through the Bicknell-Vigo Township Library Facebook page.
Washington Parks and Rec Holding Back to School Bash Saturday
The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Washington will be holding a back-to-school bash today at Eastside Park. According to city officials, there will be bounce houses, a rock wall, and a zip line at the park. Officials also say there will be an all-day free swim at Waterworld. The first day of school was on Thursday for students in the Washington Community School District.
SR 550 Closure Begins Today In and Near Loogootee
State highway officials have announced lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Starting today, a lane restriction will take place on State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee. The next work will be at 550 and Brooks Bridge Road tomorrow. Then , 550 will need to be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacements near Abel Hill Road, and just west of Windom Road.
Signups Underway for Labor Day King and Queen Pageant in Bicknell as well as Man and Woman of the Year
Signups are underway for the annual Bicknell Labor Day Pageant. The pageant will take place on August 24th at North Knox Primary School in Bicknell. At the pageant, they will crown Mini King and Queen as well as Queen for the pageant. Also at the event, Man and Woman of the year will be announced.
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
Lane Restrictions and Closures Planned Monday for SR 550 in Martin Co.
State highway officials say motorists need to be aware of upcoming lane restrictions and closures on State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Two lane restrictions are scheduled to take place at State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee on Monday and...
