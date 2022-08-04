Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know

Do you find yourself straining to hear certain sounds, turning up the volume on the radio or missing out on snatches of conversation?. Age-related hearing loss — also known as presbycusis — happens to most of us as we get older. In fact, nearly a third of American adults between the ages of 65 and 74 experience hearing loss, and almost half of those above 75 have trouble hearing, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD).

