Read on wild955.iheart.com
Related
sebastiandaily.com
Drunk driver hits mailboxes, signs and utility pole in Sebastian
A 66-year-old man was arrested last Saturday on charges of DUI and 14 counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Concerned residents contacted the Sebastian Police Department at approximately 6:00 p.m. to report a reckless driver running into mailboxes, utility poles, and street signs. As officers arrived at the...
iheart.com
WATCH: Armed Florida Woman Scares Off Home Invaders
A South Florida homeowner scared away a group of thieves, and it was caught on camera, according to WPLG. Surveillance video caught two men dressed in black and carrying backpacks and a crowbar sneaking onto the premises of a Cooper City home last weekend. The suspects tried breaking into the house but didn't realize the woman was home -- and aware of what they were doing.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal
Police and firefighters were called to the area near Cooper and Frye Roads around 9:30 p.m. According to AZ Family, an Audi convertible was nearly completely submerged in the water. Police cars and fire trucks surrounded the canal as the rescue ensued. Rescue teams used a ladder to rescue the...
cbs12.com
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
click orlando
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
Police ID 3 dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater said three people are dead after a hostage standoff at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Edgewater police have identified the three people who died, including the gunman, during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Officers said Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were shot and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
WESH
72-year-old woman woman dies after head-on collision in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A woman died late Sunday night in a head-on crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of State Road 60 and Peavine Road. Officials say a Honda Accord headed eastbound...
Man recovering credit card skimmer kicks Brevard County K-9 officer, sheriff says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County K-9 officer took a bite out of crime after it was kicked by a fleeing suspect, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Investigators said Marios Stoean ran from deputies Friday night after they caught him trying to retrieve a “credit card skimmer” at a bank’s ATM.
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
iheart.com
Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Excavator And Digging Up Store Parking Lot
A Utah man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site. The Salt Lake City Police Department said that the suspect, 46-year-old Omar Ortega, found the excavator, which had been left running, at a construction site and drove it about a mile to a grocery store parking lot.
Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap. “They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
Comments / 0