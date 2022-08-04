ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Drunk driver hits mailboxes, signs and utility pole in Sebastian

A 66-year-old man was arrested last Saturday on charges of DUI and 14 counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Concerned residents contacted the Sebastian Police Department at approximately 6:00 p.m. to report a reckless driver running into mailboxes, utility poles, and street signs. As officers arrived at the...
iheart.com

WATCH: Armed Florida Woman Scares Off Home Invaders

A South Florida homeowner scared away a group of thieves, and it was caught on camera, according to WPLG. Surveillance video caught two men dressed in black and carrying backpacks and a crowbar sneaking onto the premises of a Cooper City home last weekend. The suspects tried breaking into the house but didn't realize the woman was home -- and aware of what they were doing.
COOPER CITY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County

A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn

The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
SEBASTIAN, FL
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal

Police and firefighters were called to the area near Cooper and Frye Roads around 9:30 p.m. According to AZ Family, an Audi convertible was nearly completely submerged in the water. Police cars and fire trucks surrounded the canal as the rescue ensued. Rescue teams used a ladder to rescue the...
ARIZONA STATE
cbs12.com

Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Truck Drivers#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#I 95#Jack Daniels#Florida Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy