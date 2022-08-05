Barcelona confident of finalising Marcos Alonso deal

Read on www.90min.com
Lauren Hemp: Euro 2022 triumph is 'only the start of the journey'
Lauren Hemp hopes the Lionesses' Euro triumph leaves a lasting legacy.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Man Utd considering move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
AC Milan open talks with Tottenham over Pape Matar Sarr loan
AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Pape Matar Sarr on loan.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Club America confirms transfer of Jorge Sanchez to Ajax
Club America confirmed earlier this week that Jorge Sanchez will soon be making the move to Eredivisie giants Ajax after reaching an agreement.
Amine Gouiri: Nice president responds to Real Madrid interest in striker
Nice's president has shut down talk of a bid from Real Madrid for striker Amine Gouiri.
Xavi admits he is unsure if Frenkie de Jong will stay or go
Xavi has revealed uncertainty over whether Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong will stay at Barcelona or leave Camp Nou.
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
MLS・
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as late Salah equaliser saves sloppy Reds
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea, with Southampton and Borussia Dortmund among the interested clubs.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for 'new generation'
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for the future with younger signings.
Wolves confirm Goncalo Guedes signing on five-year deal
Valencia have sold winger Goncalo Guedes to Wolves.
