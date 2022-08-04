City of Vernon, Florida Plans Fall Cleanup Amnesty Days August 22 through September 5, 2022

Read on fosterfollynews.net
WJHG-TV
Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
niceville.com
Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
fosterfollynews.net
Part 4- Wausau, Florida Celebrates 53rd Annual Possum Festival on Saturday, August 6, 2022 with Annual Parade
Part 4- The 53rd Annual Wausau Possum Festival Parade in downtown Wausau, Florida was crowded and hot on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and featured some of the best people watching in the region, as seen in these photos from the event by Paul Goulding Photography.
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington County Over the Weekend
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington County, Florida as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Wausau Possum Day Parade Between Glen Avenue and Fourth Avenue – S.R. 77 will be closed from Glen Avenue to Fourth Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the annual Possum Day Parade. Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production in Houston County. And right now it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re...
getthecoast.com
Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa
School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
WJHG-TV
Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panhandle residents all know rebuilding after a catastrophic storm takes time. Nearly four years after being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders are working on bringing some area parks back to life. For mom Ashley Erickson, taking her little girl, Emerald, out to...
WJHG-TV
PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations. “We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park...
washingtoncounty.news
NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers
With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Eastern Shipbuilding looks to increase business after losing the Coast Guard contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding group hopes their protest of the Coast Guard cutter contract bidding process goes their way. But management is preparing in case it doesn’t. Eastern is currently building the first four cutters of the three-phase contract. The full contract is for 25 cutters. The company is simultaneously looking for […]
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WEAR
RV catches fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers
The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
