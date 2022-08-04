ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, FL

City of Vernon, Florida Plans Fall Cleanup Amnesty Days August 22 through September 5, 2022

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fosterfollynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for August 7-13

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises of Traffic Disruptions in Washington County Over the Weekend

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington County, Florida as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. State Road (S.R.) 77 Wausau Possum Day Parade Between Glen Avenue and Fourth Avenue – S.R. 77 will be closed from Glen Avenue to Fourth Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the annual Possum Day Parade. Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

County officials speak on Dothan plant closing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production in Houston County. And right now it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re...
DOTHAN, AL
getthecoast.com

Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa

School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Amnesty
Evie M.

Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?

The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
BRISTOL, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City officials working to build back parks better than before

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panhandle residents all know rebuilding after a catastrophic storm takes time. Nearly four years after being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders are working on bringing some area parks back to life. For mom Ashley Erickson, taking her little girl, Emerald, out to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations. “We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

NWFRC looks to hire correctional officers

With the highest pay increase in Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) history recently approved by the Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Northwest Florida Reception Center is looking to hire correctional officers, maintenance crew, classification officers and a variety of other staff. NWFRC Warden Gary Hewett says the prison is the largest...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

Human remains found in Wicksburg

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
MARIANNA, FL
WEAR

RV catches fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
MOSSY HEAD, FL
WMBB

Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
BONIFAY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers

The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy