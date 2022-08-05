ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2 People Were Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash in Georgia (Dade County, GA)

 3 days ago

The Georgia State Patrol reported 3 multi-vehicle crashes on I-24. Two individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The stoppage of the traffic led to 3 separate crashes. The first crash occurred when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The vehicle further [..]

Nationwide Report

