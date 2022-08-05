ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

laurenscountysports.com

Laurens County sports schedule for Aug. 8-14

Scrimmages – J.L. Mann at Laurens, 6 p.m.; Chapin at Clinton, 7. Laurens at Eastside (Taylors) Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic (York), 6 p.m. – Laurens vs. Fort Mill; Providence vs. Blythewood, Clover vs. Providence Day; Clinton vs. York. Women’s soccer. Presbyterian at Emmanuel (Franklin Springs,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton kids take day off after another comeback win

LUMBERTON, N.C. – What. A. Comeback. In Sunday’s 2nd outing at the Dixie Youth World Series, the Clinton YMCA’s best and brightest 12-year-olds spotted Hope Mills, the North Carolina state champion, a 5-0 lead. Know what takes care of a 5-run deficit? A 10-run 4th inning, that’s...
CLINTON, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
LAURINBURG, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
WBTW News13

2 men charged for robbing people at gunpoint in July in the Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear. Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused […]
CONWAY, SC
WYFF4.com

Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring

CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
CLEMSON, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Cherri Wilson Adamson

Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Aug. 5

• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WBTW News13

2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
LUMBERTON, NC

