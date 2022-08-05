Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.

