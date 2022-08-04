Read on sbcfire.org
paininthepass.info
Brush Fire Breaks Out In The Buttom Of The Cajon Pass Monday Morning
DEVORE, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Monday morning has burned about 2 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Devore Fire was reported at about 10:52am Monday, August 8, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 215 at the I-15 split between the truck bypass . US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 2 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres and threating homes.
Firefighters extinguish fire at unoccupied house in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Desert Hot Springs this afternoon. The fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. on Via Corto and Camino Idilio and was contained less than an hour later, according to Cal Fire. A car outside the home was also fully involved in fire. The captain of the Riverside County The post Firefighters extinguish fire at unoccupied house in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Crash On Highway 138 Monday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist injured in an accident on Highway 138 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash was a gray pick up truck with a cargo bed and a motorcycle unknown make from the CHP traffic log. The crash was reported about 9:35am, Monday August 8, 2022. Located on eastbound Highway 138 near Interstate 15.
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Victorville Near I-15
VICTOVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire blackened about one acre in Victorville next to Interstate 15 Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 7:23am on August 6, 2022. The location was in the hills behind the mobile homes on D Street near Interstate 15 according to the Victorville Fire Department.
paininthepass.info
Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Saldana, James Darnell Killed in 2-Car Crash on Ramsey Street [Banning, CA]
Two Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 10. The incident occurred around 8:37 p.m., near the on-ramp to Interstate 10. Under unknown circumstances, two vehicles collided in the area. As a result of the crash, firefighters on the scene had to use hydraulic tools to rescue victims who were trapped in the wreckage.
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
z1077fm.com
SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY
A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
County Animal Shelters Have Plenty of Pets; August Is ‘Clear The Shelters’ Month
Dog, pembroke welsh corgi, running on grass. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions. You have to leave a deposit which will be returned to you when the dog or cat is spayed or neutered. Currently, the county...
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man during the morning last Sunday.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local man on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run resulting in death of a local man. According to the Barstow Police Department, at approximately 10:06...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash
A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man The post Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Off-Road Crash near Highway 74 [Anza, CA]
ANZA, CA (August 5, 2022) – Sunday evening, at least four people suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle crash near Highway 74. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 8:43 p.m., at 65100 Highway 74. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. There, they...
