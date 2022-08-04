'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death

Read on www.fox43.com
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
Report: Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Man arrested, charged with starting fire at Kzoo Planned Parenthood
A man accused of starting a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo had posted a video calling abortion "genocide," authorities say.
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
Heartbreak is indescribable, family says at sentencing for double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The fatal shootings of Katoya McPherson and Floyd Brashers Jr. have created devastating ripples within their families, an aunt said during a sentencing. Judge Paul Bridenstine sentenced D-Angelo Davis, 26, to the mandated life in prison without parole on Aug. 5 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
Two women injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two Kalamazoo women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said. The two women – a 27-year-old and 19-year-old – are listed in stable condition, the Kalamazoo Public Safety said in an Aug. 7 news release.
‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from World Police & Fire Games
A detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department is back home after competing in the World Police and Fire games in Rotterdam and he didn't return empty-handed.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine
This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash
Michigan State Police say one person died after a three-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.
