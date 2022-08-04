'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO