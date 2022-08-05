Matt Ryan sought advice from Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford during Colts transition

Read on 247sports.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: New York Giants' Saquon Barkley turning heads, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry breaking helmets
Many NFL training camps resumed Sunday following Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, though some took it easy while others took the day off. Running backs took center stage with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, as Saquon Barkley continues to impress while video showed Derrick Henry breaking a helmet with a stiff arm.
Here's When The Panthers May Decide Between Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has an important decision to make at quarterback. He'll have to pick between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Darnold and Mayfield have been splitting reps with the first-team offense during training camp. After a scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, Rhule provided an update on the...
6 takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts held their sixth practice of training camp on Thursday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Wearing full pads for the second time since training camp opened, the Colts have been taking their next steps toward preparing for the preseason opener, which is a week from Saturday.
Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning
After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more
The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
ESPN
No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers won't make what coach Matt Rhule called a "major decision" on any position, particularly between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, until after the Aug. 19 preseason game at New England. Even then, Rhule might not make a decision if one hasn't clearly separated...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
