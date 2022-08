(DENVER/BOULDER) — JEWISHcolorado’s Safety and Security Initiative has joined with Starting Hearts for special safety sessions in advance of the Jewish High Holy Days. Starting Hearts (https://startinghearts.org/) is a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of Sudden Cardiac Arrest victims through free CPR and AED training. JEWISHcolorado Regional Security Advisor Phil Niedringhaus says, “Many synagogue and Jewish community buildings are equipped with life-saving defibrillators (AED) devices, but few people have taken the time to learn to use them. This brief training can truly save lives.”

