What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?

indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: Check out Southern Indiana’s Sweets and Treats Trail
I googled the term “trail tourism” without expecting the results to be quite this literal. As it turns out, trail tourism is quite the widespread concept, and has been for a while. But in retrospect, the ubiquity makes perfect sense. Ten Examples That Show Trail Tourism Works, by...
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
953wiki.com
State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14
The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
city-countyobserver.com
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD
The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
cbs4indy.com
Eli Lilly to seek employment growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers and oldest companies in Indiana will begin looking for expansion opportunities outside of the Hoosier State in the wake of a recently passed abortion ban bill. Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement Saturday that said the abortion ban may hurt the...
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Fox 59
GenCon in full swing this weekend
Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you'll want to check out!. IN Focus: Young, McDermott discuss abortion debate. IN Focus: Remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski’s life …. IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Fox 59
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/cummins-joins-eli-lilly-in-indiana-abortion-ban-opposition/
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fox 59
Elected officials, advocacy groups react to passage of Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 1, a statewide abortion ban with limited exceptions, late Friday night. Many lawmakers, elected officials and advocacy groups responded on both sides. Below are all of the responses sent to our newsroom:. Indiana Democratic Party. “The Indiana Republican...
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
