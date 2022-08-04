ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?

By Ashley Smith
Fox 59
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox59.com

Comments / 1

Related
indyschild.com

Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

State of Indiana COVID-19 Testing Site hours for week of August 8 – August 14

The State of Indiana COVID-19 testing site at the Norton KDH Convenient Care Center in Madison will provide an additional hour of testing on Thursday, August 11 and two additional hours on Saturday morning, August 13. Expanded hours are available only the week of August 8 through August 14. Future scheduling updates may be found at kdhmadison.org/convenientcare.
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Fox 59

Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed

This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
WISH-TV

Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD

The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Williams
Person
Josef Newgarden
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dairy Farmers#American Cheese#Grilled Cheese#Bar Info#Food Drink#The Dairy Bar#The Mint Cookie Milkshake#The Quick Quesadilla#Red Gold#Indycar#Hoosier
Fox 59

GenCon in full swing this weekend

Heading to GenCon this weekend? We have a preview of some of the vendors you'll want to check out!. IN Focus: Young, McDermott discuss abortion debate. IN Focus: Remembering Rep. Jackie Walorski’s life …. IN Focus: Reaction to passage of Indiana abortion …. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 59

Elected officials, advocacy groups react to passage of Indiana abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 1, a statewide abortion ban with limited exceptions, late Friday night. Many lawmakers, elected officials and advocacy groups responded on both sides. Below are all of the responses sent to our newsroom:. Indiana Democratic Party. “The Indiana Republican...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy