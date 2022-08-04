ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

AL.com

Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile

Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National Convention in Mobile from August 5th – August 12th

The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
FAIRHOPE, AL
TheDailyBeast

It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Gulf Shores gets $500,000 federal airport grant

GULF SHORES – A $500,000 federal grant will help pay some of the cost to expand air services at the Gulf Shores International Airport, city officials said Thursday, Aug. 4. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority will receive the grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help pay for a marketing study and plan to support new commercial air service and destinations to the Alabama Gulf Coast.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Atmore Advance

Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC

An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.

