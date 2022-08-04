Read on www.gulfshores.com
Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile
Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
Rubber Ducky regatta to splash into Mobile River
Mobile's sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash tomorrow morning in downtown Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Oyster Day! While most folks eat them “raw” -- there are countless ways to enjoy them. FOX 10′s Lee Peck stopped by a local downtown favorite --- where “Oyster” is their middle name. On any given day --...
WKRG
The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National Convention in Mobile from August 5th – August 12th
The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.
‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students. Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter. It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
WALA-TV FOX10
First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county public schools are gearing up for the new school year. Friday’s systemwide institute was held at the Foley Event Center and FOX10′s Byron Day helped was there to help pump the teachers up. More than 4,000 school system employees across Baldwin County...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Gulf Shores gets $500,000 federal airport grant
GULF SHORES – A $500,000 federal grant will help pay some of the cost to expand air services at the Gulf Shores International Airport, city officials said Thursday, Aug. 4. The Gulf Shores Airport Authority will receive the grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help pay for a marketing study and plan to support new commercial air service and destinations to the Alabama Gulf Coast.
WPMI
Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
‘Get Down’: Mobile’s Mardi Gras music video released
The music video for Mobile's Mardi Gras video has just been released.
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
utv44.com
Grand Bay residents pleading with the county to resolve flood issue on Two Mile Road
Grand bay residents are pleading for something to be done on Two Mile Road. The road has continued to flood since July 4th weekend. Now neighbors are coming forward saying they've received no help from the county. "Every time it rains it floods, we have potholes, we have water up...
Atmore Advance
Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC
An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
