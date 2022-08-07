ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Laura Muir storms to 1500m gold after England win women’s hockey title

By Jack Rathborn and Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A thrilling penultimate day at Birmingham 2022 has delivered more action to this thoroughly entertaining Commonwealth Games , with 45 gold medals in total set to be dished out by the end of the evening.

Tonight was all about Laura Muir , and the Scotland star produced a brilliant kick to win gold in the women’s 1500m final , adding to her 800m bronze from the previous evening. Later, a wide-open men’s 800m final, was won by Kenya’s Wyclife Kinyamal ahead of Australia’s Peter Bol, with England’s Ben Pattison taking bronze.

Eilish McColgan added to her 10,000m gold with a gutsy silver in the 5,000m and there was further joy as England’s women wrapped up the action at the Alexander Stadium with a dramatic gold in the 4x400m final. It was short lived, however, after the team was disqualified following a lane infringment.

Earlier, home-town hero Matt Hudson-Smith was left disappointed when forced to settle for silver in the men’s 400m, while Victoria Ohuruogu was more upbeat, grabbing a silver in the women’s 400m final. There was drama in the 4x100m relay finals, with England men and Nigeria women prevailing .

In the afternoon, a dramatic men’s cycling road race saw Geraint Thomas fall just short with a late push to break the lead group, leaving New Zealand’s Aaron Gate to sprint clear and win a fourth gold at these Games. And in the result of the day, England pulled off a shock to stun Australia and win Commonwealth gold in the women’s hockey final . Follow all the action throughout the evening below:

