The 5 biggest takeaways from Tesla’s Cyber Roundup

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
UK builder Bellway reports record revenue as house prices climb
Construction firm forecasts bumper 2023 as housing boom defies rising interest rates and cost of living crisis. Bellway has reported a record year of sales as rising house prices offset increasing energy and building costs, and the housebuilder predicted a bumper 2023 despite rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis.
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty"
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty" We now officially know the excuse investing strategy that saw Cathie Wood dump more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase just days before the company announced a partnership with Blackrock and rallied more than 80%.
Crypto winter continues to shave billions from the stock market: Morning Brief
The chip giant offered preliminary results for its second quarter that were far short of Wall Street expectations. News that sent shares of the company down more than 6%. Nvidia (NVDA) is the latest company warning about the impacts to public markets. The company's shares fell more than 5% on Monday.
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits. The move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets" The company also said it would withdraw its application for a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Spirit Airlines posts loss on surge in costs, expects Florida challenges to continue
Spirit's expenses soared more than 66% compared with three years ago. Its fuel bill more than doubled.
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Dow mixed as investors await CPI, gas lower, crypto mixed
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin higher and Ethereum whipsawing between negative and positive territory. At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $23,825 , or higher by more than $13.50. For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 2.25%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was higher, gaining more than 9%.
Chinese City Scraps Limits On Home Buying To Boost Market
This year hundreds of China's smaller cities have taken steps to boost demand, offering subsidies, relaxing curbs and cutting down-payment requirements to try to boost home sales. The post Chinese City Scraps Limits On Home Buying To Boost Market appeared first on Asia Financial.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved
Alibaba said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved. The effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year
Kenyan startups raised nearly one billion dollars in the first half of 2022, surpassing what the country raised in the whole of 2021. Data shows that, of the big four in Africa – the quartet that includes Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa, and which receives most VC funding in the continent – Kenya has so […]
Bank of America Clients Continue to Buy the Rally, New Data Shows
Despite analyst warnings that the ongoing relief rally in equities is close to peaking, Bank of America clients have continued to buy U.S. equities. Jill Carey Hall, the equity and quant strategist at BofA, noted that the bank’s clients were net buyers of U.S. equities for the sixth consecutive week. Last week, when the S&P closed nearly 0.4% higher, client inflows in stocks were $1.8 billion.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
European markets retreat slightly as focus turns to U.S. inflation, Fed outlook
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% by mid-morning. Travel and leisure stocks shed 1.2% to lead losses while insurance stocks gained 0.5%. Investors are trying to assess the potential pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening efforts. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as markets continued to...
China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year
China and India now account for more than 41% of purchases of Russian crude oil, but there are signs that their buying has maxed out. The post China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year appeared first on Asia Financial.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder to force Elon Musk's $44B purchase
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities
Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities. Heading into August, we had over 7 full months where every. single. week, JPM's equivalent of Goldman's Abby Joseph Cohen, the resident in-house permabull (and one time value-added quant) Marko Kolanovic, would tell the bank's sellside clients to just keep buying stocks no matter how much the market crashed the day, week or month before... or was about to crash. We even charted it two months ago, showing his weekly invocations to what was left of JPM clients with actual disposable income, to buy stocks.
