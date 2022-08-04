Read on biztoc.com
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The near term will be a bumpy ride, but the reward should be worth it.
Palantir Stock Drops as Outlook Misses Estimates and Growth Slows
Palantir posted revenue of $473 million, up 26% from a year ago. U.S. government revenue was up 27%; overall U.s. revenue rose 45% to $290 million. Palantir said commercial revenue was. up 46% with U.N. commercial revenue up 120%.
Global stocks up after US job gain paves way for rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4% at 7,471.08 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 13,629.44. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 6,512.74.On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.The S&P declined 0.2% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more Americans in July than forecast. The Dow added 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%.In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,236.93 after China's July exports rose 18% over a year earlier, beating forecasts.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) China’s trade surplus swelled to $101 billion in July after imports rose just 2.3% over a year ago, reflecting weak domestic demand.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,050.15 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.241.13.The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,493.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,020.60.India's Sensex gained 0.9% at 58,892.25. Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta gained.Investors worry tighter policy from the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on...
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
Warren Buffett's company suffers $43.8 billion loss
-The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
BioNTech Stock Falls as Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates
BioNTech reported second-quarter earnings of €6.45 a share, below Wall Street estimates. Revenue of €3.2 billion also was less than analysts’ expectations. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
The big R word is upon us. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP).
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
Duke Energy Is My Favorite Defensive Dividend Stock
Summary Duke Energy is one of America's largest utility companies with a 3.7% yield and a low-volatility profile. In this article, I explain why this allows the company to outperform the market and why DUK is my favorite defensive investment. Moreover, we will discuss its valuation, capital expenditures, and the expected sale of its commercial renewables. Introduction.
3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
Maxing out your 401(k) may not be the absolute best way for you to fund your retirement.
SoftBank cautions startup winter may last longer if unicorn founders don’t accept lower valuations
Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of SoftBank Group, which reported a quarterly loss of over $23 billion, is worried that the funding winter for startups may linger in the immediate future. The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders […]
Crescent Point Energy: Net Debt Target Achieved, Appeal Tarnished Elsewhere
Summary Crescent Point Energy enjoyed a cash windfall thanks to these booming oil and gas prices, thereby seeing their net debt target achieved earlier than anticipated. Initially, this was exciting, especially with management discussing special dividends. Although disappointingly, they are still putting a heavier weighting towards share buybacks, which in my eyes, tarnishes the appeal of their shares. Due to the cyclical nature of their industry, they risk conducting most of these share buybacks towards the top of the cycle. Their shares are cheap via free cash flow metrics, and thus I still believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate, although this would have been a strong buy rating if they weighted towards dividends. Introduction.
PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PWFL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
