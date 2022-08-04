ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Global stocks up after US job gain paves way for rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4% at 7,471.08 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 13,629.44. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 6,512.74.On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.The S&P declined 0.2% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more Americans in July than forecast. The Dow added 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%.In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,236.93 after China's July exports rose 18% over a year earlier, beating forecasts.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) China’s trade surplus swelled to $101 billion in July after imports rose just 2.3% over a year ago, reflecting weak domestic demand.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,050.15 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.241.13.The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,493.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,020.60.India's Sensex gained 0.9% at 58,892.25. Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta gained.Investors worry tighter policy from the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines

Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
biztoc.com

Warren Buffett's company suffers $43.8 billion loss

-The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#U S Gdp#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ytd#Bloomberg Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
biztoc.com

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Duke Energy Is My Favorite Defensive Dividend Stock

Summary Duke Energy is one of America's largest utility companies with a 3.7% yield and a low-volatility profile. In this article, I explain why this allows the company to outperform the market and why DUK is my favorite defensive investment. Moreover, we will discuss its valuation, capital expenditures, and the expected sale of its commercial renewables. Introduction.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Crescent Point Energy: Net Debt Target Achieved, Appeal Tarnished Elsewhere

Summary Crescent Point Energy enjoyed a cash windfall thanks to these booming oil and gas prices, thereby seeing their net debt target achieved earlier than anticipated. Initially, this was exciting, especially with management discussing special dividends. Although disappointingly, they are still putting a heavier weighting towards share buybacks, which in my eyes, tarnishes the appeal of their shares. Due to the cyclical nature of their industry, they risk conducting most of these share buybacks towards the top of the cycle. Their shares are cheap via free cash flow metrics, and thus I still believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate, although this would have been a strong buy rating if they weighted towards dividends. Introduction.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy