How crypto developer Ian Macalinao posed as 11 independent devs and created a web of DeFi protocols that temporarily inflated the total value locked on Solana

Read on biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
What Caused Nvidia’s Shortfall? Gamers or Crypto Mining?
Nvidia warns of shortfalls in its gaming segment revenue. Firm said its preliminary second-quarter revenue was $6.7 billion. Firm pointed to a 44% quarter-over-quarter decline in gaming segment Revenue to $2.04 billion. Analysts left wondering how much can be blamed by a drop in demand from gamers, compared with cryptocurrency miners.
biztoc.com
How to automate a spreadsheet to pull basic ETF data?
Google sheets complains about my sheet trying to scrape too much data and won't load the data most of the time. I want a sheet where I put in symbols and it will load name, dividend, expense, change YTD, segment, top holding, and 1,3,5 year return data. I don't need live data where it updates constantly, just a button to manually update is fine.
biztoc.com
Big funds ‘screwing with Series A market but not seed market’ says veteran VC Mike Hirshland
Mike Hirshland is enjoying 2022. Despite the market’s zigs and zags, he has spent much of his time this past summer in Rhode Island, where relatives from afar have gathered on and off for an extended family reunion. He and partner Raanan Bar-Cohen were also able to close their fifth fund with $150 million in […]
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
biztoc.com
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder to force Elon Musk's $44B purchase
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
biztoc.com
The private equity club: how corporate raiders became teams of rivals
The industry was founded by mercenary dealmakers who bludgeoned opponents. But firms now nurture complex relationships with their competitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
For What It’s Worth: Startup Valuations Are Said To Dropping But Other Factors May Be More Important
Valuations are said to be falling, raising fears that startups will struggle to strike funding deals that they see as acceptable. But should high valuations be the north star? Katy Wigdahl of Speechmatics says other factors can be more important.
biztoc.com
Novavax Plummets: Covid Vaccine Sales Widely Lag On Unexpected Losses, Slashed Guidance
Novavax cuts 2022 outlook, citing "evolving market dynamics" The decision follows a major second-quarter disappointment in which sales came in at less than one-fifth what was projected. Wall Street had expected Novavax to tack on a second straight quarter of gains. Novavax is banking on its protein technology to differentiate...
biztoc.com
BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant
Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
biztoc.com
Need some advice for short/mid term with cash
I recently revived a good amount of cash thought a sale of a property. I want to put the money to work for 6 - 9 months before buying again. I don't want to leave in a savings account earning 0.05% interest a year. There's gotta be a better option other than put it into an index fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That's according to Robert Shiller.
biztoc.com
A Radical Plan to Curb the Lure of the UK Buyout
The UK’s daunting public-company governance rules may explain why more companies are going private. The regime merits an overhaul.
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Rideshares: The Good, The Ad, and The AVs
After their pandemic pause, rideshare companies are firing on all cylinders.That may explain the hail of news in the industry on Monday. SoftBank...
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
biztoc.com
Worried about bills this winter? In Truss’s Titanic economics, only the rich will get a life raft
With a national catastrophe looming, the Tory leadership candidates have adopted a muscular ‘anti-welfare’ stance. As millions of families get ready to choose between starving and freezing, the biggest question in British politics right now is what government support is going to come in the next few months, and who exactly is going to get help. With Boris Johnson’s “out of office” on, and the current chancellor missing in action, it is left to the Tory leadership candidates to play at governing. On Sunday, the all but guaranteed victor, Liz Truss, announced she would “rush through” her £30bn worth of tax cuts six months earlier than planned, to “tackle the cost of living crisis”.
biztoc.com
Ireland's Economy is Soaring Thanks to a Pot o' Corporate Taxes
You've heard of the luck of the Irish, but did you know the expression has nothing to do with four-leaf clovers or trapping Leprechauns? It comes...
biztoc.com
Axios Agrees to Sell itself to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal
In Axios-speak, this would definitely qualify as 1 big thing. On Monday, the upstart publisher of punchy, aggressively condensed,...
Comments / 0