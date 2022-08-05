A staff member from Senator Cynthia Lummis' office says the SEC is investigating Binance and every US crypto exchange, including Coinbase

Read on biztoc.com
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty"
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty" We now officially know the excuse investing strategy that saw Cathie Wood dump more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase just days before the company announced a partnership with Blackrock and rallied more than 80%.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Hodlnaut, a Singapore-based crypto currency lender and borrower, has suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits. The move was "due to recent market conditions" and was "to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets" The company also said it would withdraw its application for a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Dow mixed as investors await CPI, gas lower, crypto mixed
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin higher and Ethereum whipsawing between negative and positive territory. At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $23,825 , or higher by more than $13.50. For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 2.25%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was higher, gaining more than 9%.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Game firms request India PM Modi ‘uniform and fair treatment to all’ following BGMI ban
A group of game companies in India has requested Prime Minister Modi to offer a “uniform and fair treatment” to all entities operating in the South Asian market weeks after the country banned Krafton’s BGMI title. In a letter to Modi this month, the group described the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India as an “unfortunate […]
European markets retreat slightly as focus turns to U.S. inflation, Fed outlook
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% by mid-morning. Travel and leisure stocks shed 1.2% to lead losses while insurance stocks gained 0.5%. Investors are trying to assess the potential pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening efforts. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as markets continued to...
Bank of America Clients Continue to Buy the Rally, New Data Shows
Despite analyst warnings that the ongoing relief rally in equities is close to peaking, Bank of America clients have continued to buy U.S. equities. Jill Carey Hall, the equity and quant strategist at BofA, noted that the bank’s clients were net buyers of U.S. equities for the sixth consecutive week. Last week, when the S&P closed nearly 0.4% higher, client inflows in stocks were $1.8 billion.
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Alibaba Says Primary Listing in Hong Kong Is Approved
Alibaba said its application for a primary listing in Hong Kong has been approved. The effective date of converting its primary listing to Hong Kong is expected “prior to the end of 2022” When complete it will become a dual-primary listed company in both Hong Kong and New York.
Ireland facts of the day
The republic is enjoying a €8bn corporate tax windfall after bumper pandemic-enhanced revenues from tech and pharmaceutical companies. The tax take from companies attracted by Ireland’s 12.5 per cent corporate rate has soared since 2015 and leapt a further 30 per cent last year compared with 2020. Ireland’s economy expanded by 6.3 per cent over […]
Bitcoin Rise Shows Crypto Has Hit Floor
Ethereum's move to a faster, more efficient form of mining may be behind crypto's rebound, JP Morgan has said, following positive results from testnets in recent months. The post Bitcoin Rise Shows Crypto Has Hit Floor – Business Insider appeared first on Asia Financial.
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000
MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
How to automate a spreadsheet to pull basic ETF data?
Google sheets complains about my sheet trying to scrape too much data and won't load the data most of the time. I want a sheet where I put in symbols and it will load name, dividend, expense, change YTD, segment, top holding, and 1,3,5 year return data. I don't need live data where it updates constantly, just a button to manually update is fine.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year
China and India now account for more than 41% of purchases of Russian crude oil, but there are signs that their buying has maxed out. The post China and India Doubled Share of Russian Oil in a Year appeared first on Asia Financial.
Key parts of US laws are hard for the public to find and read
It happens in court cases from time to time: Lawyers and judges discussing the meaning of a law can’t access the text they need to review. It happened in a federal court in Rhode Island in 2004 and in the Indiana Supreme Court in 2017. In both situations, state legislators and regulators had adopted laws and rules that required, under penalty of law, companies to do specific things to keep the public safe. The Rhode Island case was about fire protection, and the Indiana dispute was about high-tension electrical power lines. But the state officials had not spelled out the...
Expert weighs in on how Kremlin's bank account is doing
MILAN, Italy – The editor of one of Russia’s most respected independent economic journals grudgingly concedes Team Putin is riding the sanction storm well. "We’ve had some figures for the first half of 2022 released, and the overall feeling is much more optimistic than it was in March or April," Peter Mironenko of "The Bell" tells Fox News.
