New York City, NY

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
biztoc.com

Why K-12 schools aren’t requiring students to get Covid-19 vaccines

Most US school districts are going mask-optional this coming school year. | Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images. Mass indifference is one big factor. For the third summer in a row, school leaders are facing the question of what — if anything — they’re going to do to stop the spread of Covid-19 when students return to classrooms.
EDUCATION

