Block’s Earnings Beat Estimates but the Stock Drops. Here’s Why

Read on biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
Micron Stock Slides on Reduced Fourth-Quarter Revenue Forecast
Micron Technology shares fell in premarket trading Tuesday. The chip company said it was reducing its guidance for fourth-quarter revenue. Micron said in a filing that it expects revenue in the period “may come in at or below the low end of the revenue guidance range”
biztoc.com
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem
Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits. 80% of employees recommend working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time" In 451 reviews, employees...
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Dow mixed as investors await CPI, gas lower, crypto mixed
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin higher and Ethereum whipsawing between negative and positive territory. At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $23,825 , or higher by more than $13.50. For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 2.25%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was higher, gaining more than 9%.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch
June earnings season have even been a “major victory for the tech bulls” with enterprise spending and cloud driven budgets holding up. Demand faring well in consumer product/e-commerce, and even digital advertising results coming in “much better than feared”. Ives expects many companies to still struggle during...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
biztoc.com
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty"
Cathie Wood Sold 1.4 Million Shares Of Coinbase Before It Rallied 80% Due To Regulatory "Uncertainty" We now officially know the excuse investing strategy that saw Cathie Wood dump more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase just days before the company announced a partnership with Blackrock and rallied more than 80%.
biztoc.com
Bank of America Clients Continue to Buy the Rally, New Data Shows
Despite analyst warnings that the ongoing relief rally in equities is close to peaking, Bank of America clients have continued to buy U.S. equities. Jill Carey Hall, the equity and quant strategist at BofA, noted that the bank’s clients were net buyers of U.S. equities for the sixth consecutive week. Last week, when the S&P closed nearly 0.4% higher, client inflows in stocks were $1.8 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Rise Shows Crypto Has Hit Floor
Ethereum's move to a faster, more efficient form of mining may be behind crypto's rebound, JP Morgan has said, following positive results from testnets in recent months. The post Bitcoin Rise Shows Crypto Has Hit Floor – Business Insider appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
European markets retreat slightly as focus turns to U.S. inflation, Fed outlook
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% by mid-morning. Travel and leisure stocks shed 1.2% to lead losses while insurance stocks gained 0.5%. Investors are trying to assess the potential pace of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening efforts. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as markets continued to...
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
biztoc.com
UK builder Bellway reports record revenue as house prices climb
Construction firm forecasts bumper 2023 as housing boom defies rising interest rates and cost of living crisis. Bellway has reported a record year of sales as rising house prices offset increasing energy and building costs, and the housebuilder predicted a bumper 2023 despite rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis.
biztoc.com
How to automate a spreadsheet to pull basic ETF data?
Google sheets complains about my sheet trying to scrape too much data and won't load the data most of the time. I want a sheet where I put in symbols and it will load name, dividend, expense, change YTD, segment, top holding, and 1,3,5 year return data. I don't need live data where it updates constantly, just a button to manually update is fine.
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities
Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities. Heading into August, we had over 7 full months where every. single. week, JPM's equivalent of Goldman's Abby Joseph Cohen, the resident in-house permabull (and one time value-added quant) Marko Kolanovic, would tell the bank's sellside clients to just keep buying stocks no matter how much the market crashed the day, week or month before... or was about to crash. We even charted it two months ago, showing his weekly invocations to what was left of JPM clients with actual disposable income, to buy stocks.
biztoc.com
Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You
If you inherit property or assets, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. A financial advisor could help ensure that you are filing your returns correctly. There are three main...
Comments / 0