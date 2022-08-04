BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4% at 7,471.08 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 13,629.44. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 6,512.74.On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.The S&P declined 0.2% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more Americans in July than forecast. The Dow added 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%.In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,236.93 after China's July exports rose 18% over a year earlier, beating forecasts.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) China’s trade surplus swelled to $101 billion in July after imports rose just 2.3% over a year ago, reflecting weak domestic demand.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,050.15 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.241.13.The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,493.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,020.60.India's Sensex gained 0.9% at 58,892.25. Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta gained.Investors worry tighter policy from the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on...

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO