Read on biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
biztoc.com
Amazon buys Roomba’s maker, Bolt vanishes, and YC slims down
Bolt Mobility, an on-demand bike/scooter rental company co-founded by Usain Bolt, kinda just…vanished. “The departure has been abrupt,” writes Rebecca, “leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions.”. Facebook's "live shopping" feature will go dark in October. The company is also...
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztoc.com
SoftBank cautions startup winter may last longer if unicorn founders don’t accept lower valuations
Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of SoftBank Group, which reported a quarterly loss of over $23 billion, is worried that the funding winter for startups may linger in the immediate future. The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders […]
biztoc.com
BioNTech Stock Falls as Earnings and Revenue Miss Estimates
BioNTech reported second-quarter earnings of €6.45 a share, below Wall Street estimates. Revenue of €3.2 billion also was less than analysts’ expectations. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S.
Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?
The near term will be a bumpy ride, but the reward should be worth it.
biztoc.com
Global stocks up after US job gain paves way for rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4% at 7,471.08 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 13,629.44. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 6,512.74.On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.The S&P declined 0.2% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more Americans in July than forecast. The Dow added 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%.In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,236.93 after China's July exports rose 18% over a year earlier, beating forecasts.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) China’s trade surplus swelled to $101 billion in July after imports rose just 2.3% over a year ago, reflecting weak domestic demand.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,050.15 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.241.13.The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,493.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,020.60.India's Sensex gained 0.9% at 58,892.25. Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta gained.Investors worry tighter policy from the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on...
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Palantir Stock Drops as Outlook Misses Estimates and Growth Slows
Palantir posted revenue of $473 million, up 26% from a year ago. U.S. government revenue was up 27%; overall U.s. revenue rose 45% to $290 million. Palantir said commercial revenue was. up 46% with U.N. commercial revenue up 120%.
3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
Maxing out your 401(k) may not be the absolute best way for you to fund your retirement.
biztoc.com
Warren Buffett's company suffers $43.8 billion loss
-The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh...
biztoc.com
Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes
Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PWFL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
biztoc.com
What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
The big R word is upon us. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP).
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
biztoc.com
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
biztoc.com
When brands like Uber get a bad rep, what makes customers forgive?
As Uber’s performance shows, the road to brand redemption can be relatively short. Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. Read Full Story.
biztoc.com
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the second-largest quarterly loss for the Vision Fund. Technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. It is the first time SoftBank has posted a loss at its Vision Fund investment unit.
biztoc.com
The 5 Types Of Post-Exit Entrepreneur
Exiting a business is something many business owners aspire to do. And why wouldn’t they? The act of selling and sailing off into the sunset is glamorized in the media. But when the paperwork is complete and the company is under new management, what remains for the post-exit entrepreneur?
Comments / 0