ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines

Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Amazon buys Roomba’s maker, Bolt vanishes, and YC slims down

Bolt Mobility, an on-demand bike/scooter rental company co-founded by Usain Bolt, kinda just…vanished. “The departure has been abrupt,” writes Rebecca, “leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions.”. Facebook's "live shopping" feature will go dark in October. The company is also...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
biztoc.com

Global stocks up after US job gain paves way for rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4% at 7,471.08 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.4% to 13,629.44. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 6,512.74.On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.The S&P declined 0.2% on Friday after government data showed employers hired more Americans in July than forecast. The Dow added 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%.In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,236.93 after China's July exports rose 18% over a year earlier, beating forecasts.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) China’s trade surplus swelled to $101 billion in July after imports rose just 2.3% over a year ago, reflecting weak domestic demand.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,050.15 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.241.13.The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,493.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,020.60.India's Sensex gained 0.9% at 58,892.25. Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok retreated while Jakarta gained.Investors worry tighter policy from the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
biztoc.com

Warren Buffett's company suffers $43.8 billion loss

-The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Thai SEC approves four crypto firms despite Zipmex woes

Thailand’s financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission , has approved four more crypto companies in the Kingdom. On Thursday, it was reported in local media that the SEC had granted operating licenses to four more digital asset operators. Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Tesla Shares#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Wall Street Breakfast#Stitcher#Ev#Tsla 1 5#Esg
biztoc.com

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%. That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations. The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Oracle
biztoc.com

Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

It’s not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. Some examples include fintechs Lidya and Korapay in Eastern Europe and the U.K., respectively. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

The 5 Types Of Post-Exit Entrepreneur

Exiting a business is something many business owners aspire to do. And why wouldn’t they? The act of selling and sailing off into the sunset is glamorized in the media. But when the paperwork is complete and the company is under new management, what remains for the post-exit entrepreneur?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy