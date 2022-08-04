ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Benzinga

Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Benzinga

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
Benzinga

Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
Motley Fool

Albemarle Earnings Reflect Continued Strong Lithium Demand and Prices

The specialty-chemical company's Q2 revenue soared 91% year over year. Management significantly increased 2022 guidance for the third time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights

HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $227 thousand from...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Generac Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs GNRC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $351.56 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $248.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
Benzinga

PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Chevron, Home Depot, Citigroup And This Pet Health Care Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi said he’s sticking with Chevron Corporation CVX. “It’s gonna be a good one for a while,” he added. Stephanie Link of Hightower said Zoetis Inc ZTS had “a very good earnings report.” “They narrowed the range of earnings and total revenue,” she mentioned. “Companion animal of 14% and they have 300 products in the pipeline,” Link added.
tickerreport.com

Insider Buying: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Acquires $28,830.00 in Stock

OSTK stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
Benzinga

MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
