geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $25.23 million from the same...
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
IGC Stock Slightly Up On Q1 2023 Revenue Growth Of 175%, What About Gross Profit?
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC revenue in Q1 2023 was approximately $212,000 an increase of 175% compared to $77,000 in the same quarter of 2022. Revenue in both quarters was primarily derived from the company’s Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, among others.
Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 32.67%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-2.02. Revenue was down $1.46 million from the same...
Motley Fool
Albemarle Earnings Reflect Continued Strong Lithium Demand and Prices
The specialty-chemical company's Q2 revenue soared 91% year over year. Management significantly increased 2022 guidance for the third time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings
Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $227 thousand from...
Expert Ratings for Generac Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs GNRC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $351.56 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $248.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Insights
PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
CNBC's Final Trades: Chevron, Home Depot, Citigroup And This Pet Health Care Company
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi said he’s sticking with Chevron Corporation CVX. “It’s gonna be a good one for a while,” he added. Stephanie Link of Hightower said Zoetis Inc ZTS had “a very good earnings report.” “They narrowed the range of earnings and total revenue,” she mentioned. “Companion animal of 14% and they have 300 products in the pipeline,” Link added.
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall
EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36. The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses. BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial...
tickerreport.com
Insider Buying: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Acquires $28,830.00 in Stock
OSTK stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Nvidia warns of lower second-quarter revenue on gaming weakness
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 5% in early trading.
