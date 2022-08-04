‘Miracle molecules’ discovered? Scientists find compound that reverses aging, develop ‘longevity drug’

There are known associations between opioids, obesity, and the gut microbiome, but the molecular connection/mediation of these relationships is not understood. To better clarify the interplay of physiological, genetic, and microbial factors, this study investigated the microbiome and host inflammatory responses to chronic opioid administration in genetically obese, diet-induced obese, and lean mice. Samples of feces, urine, colon tissue, and plasma were analyzed using targeted LC-MS/MS quantification of metabolites, immunoassays of inflammatory cytokine levels, genome-resolved metagenomics, and metaproteomics. Genetic obesity, diet-induced obesity, and morphine treatment in lean mice each showed increases in distinct inflammatory cytokines. Metagenomic assembly and binning uncovered over 400 novel gut bacterial genomes and species. Morphine administration impacted the microbiome's composition and function, with the strongest effect observed in lean mice. This microbiome effect was less pronounced than either diet or genetically driven obesity. Based on inferred microbial physiology from the metaproteome datasets, a high-fat diet transitioned constituent microbes away from harvesting diet-derived nutrients and towards nutrients present in the host mucosal layer. Considered together, these results identified novel host-dependent phenotypes, differentiated the effects of genetic obesity versus diet induced obesity on gut microbiome composition and function, and showed that chronic morphine administration altered the gut microbiome.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO