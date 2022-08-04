The Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and internal codenames have been revealed six months before its official unveiling indicating that Samsung is already hard at work ironing out the specs details of its 2023 flagship, despite that its 2022 foldables, including the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 whose reservations are already up, are yet to make an official appearance at this week's Samsung Unpacked event.

