StreetInsider.com

Barrington Research Upgrades PowerFleet (PWFL) to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark

On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha upgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Elevation Oncology (ELEV) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ: ELEV) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $120 at SMBC Nikko Securities

SMBC Nikko Securities analyst Andrew ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) PT Lowered to $14 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Grab Holdings Inc. (GRAB) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma downgraded Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.80 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Reinstates Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) at Buy

Citi analyst Scott Gruber reinstates coverage on Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) PT Lowered to $6 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) PT Lowered to $7 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Xu ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CLSA Starts Li Auto (LI) at Buy (1)

CLSA analyst Aaron Li initiates coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BellRing Brands (BRBR) PT Raised to $38 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst John Baumgartner ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) PT Lowered to $30 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ed Young ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
