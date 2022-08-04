ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 16

Lewis Kramer
3d ago

We already use a few unarmed versions fir surveillance stateside. I reckon the retired reapers will be updated fir law enforcement surveillance. We’ve been getting them ready for civilian air space fir a few years now. Kinda spooky seeing one of these over ur city. Look at first glance like an airliner overhead

Reply
9
Taz
3d ago

The technology may be dated. The MQ-9's time as a premier weapon may be coming to an end. It will continue to be in service for some time in a secondary role. As fast as technology is changing, a twenty year service life is remarkable.

Reply
5
Pig Farmer
3d ago

Well the Southern Border could use them, That would Stop the Dope cartels., Just a thought 🤔 💭

Reply(3)
25
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Reaper#Mq 9#American#Marine Corps#Congress#The U S Air Force#Uas#Predator
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Country
China
Benzinga

BOOM! Take A Look At This Massive Underwater Nuke Explosion

On May 16, 1958 the United States tested the underwater detonation of a nuke that flung water more than a half-mile in distance in 20 seconds. What happened: Operation Hardtack Ⅰ was a series of 35 nuclear tests carried out by the U.S. between April and August 1958, divided into three research focuses. The tests were conducted in order to better understand how materials and electronic systems might respond to nuclear blasts.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe

Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy