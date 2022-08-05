Texas Longhorns basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard resigns from position

Read on 247sports.com
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown
The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
Analyzing 3 5-Star recruits Texas basketball can land in August
In the midst of the first weekend of the month of August, the activity on the recruiting trail looks to be picking up for head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program in the 2023 class. Last offseason, we saw Beard and his staff pick up on the pace on the recruiting trail for the 202 class.
College football coaches poll: Texas surprisingly receives first-place vote
The Texas Longhorns checked in at No. 18 in USA Today’s preseason coaches poll released Monday, but surprisingly received a first-place vote. The Longhorns finished 5-7 last season in Year 1 under Steve Sarkisian, but did some major work in the transfer portal, most notably bringing in 2021’s No. 1 overall recruit and former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana
Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
Priority Edge Rusher Braylan Shelby Announces College Decision
The Longhorns lost out on another top in-state edge rusher.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
AAA: Texas has lowest gas prices in US, down 24% since June 15
The second-lowest state is South Carolina with $3.591. Californians are paying the highest of any state at $5.446.
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Financial advisor explains what 'cash stuffing' is and how it works
AUSTIN, Texas — A new social media trend is bringing back an older way of managing money. What was formerly known as the "envelope system" has now become viral as "cash stuffing." It has grown in popularity by Gen Z to help combat inflation. Nathan Fort, the founder and...
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
