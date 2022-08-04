Read on www.sfgate.com
Asensus Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Monday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The maker of...
Acadia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.06 billion. On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $11.94. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.65 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations....
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) _ Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported a loss of $54.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed...
Viatris, First Solar rise; Tyson Foods, Nvidia fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Viatris Inc., up 36 cents to $10.09. The generic drugmaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.35 to $80.10. The meat packer's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of analysts'...
