Gerard Pique set to suffer yet another setback from FC Barcelona after spilt up from Shakira

Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout
The superstar forward pulled off a first-time feat in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is...
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal
Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.
Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Lionel Messi scores spectacular bicycle kick as PSG rout Clermont in Ligue 1 opener
Paris Saint-Germain got off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, even by their dominant standards. Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist while Neymar netted once and notched a hat trick of assists with Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also on target. But the talk of the night will be just how Messi finished the scoring.
Barcelona threatening legal action against Man Utd transfer target Frenkie de Jong over trying to get him to slash wages
BARCELONA are reportedly threatening legal action against their OWN PLAYER Frenkie de Jong. The 22-year-old Dutch midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, has been urged to rip up the current deal he has with Barca. This is because the Catalan giants allege...
Christophe Galtier Reacts to Lionel Messi Bicycle Kick Goal, Performance Against Clermont
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier opened the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season with his first win leading the capital club. Les Parisiens secured a 5-0 win over Clermont Foot 63 on Saturday at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, thanks to the brace from Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old hit the ground running, scoring a...
Jasper Cillessen leaves Valencia and returns to Netherlands after 6 years in Spain
It might not make as many headlines as the one up the coast in Barcelona, but Valencia are conducting their own ‘exit operation’ this summer. Struggling to register new signings due to their low salary limit, Los Che are forced to sell some of their star players this summer. Goncalo Guedes is reportedly close to an exit, but on Monday morning the club confirmed that Jasper Cillessen had left the club.
Erik ten Hag on Manchester United loss, Ronaldo’s fitness and future
Erik ten Hag is “not satisfied” and “totally not happy” after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in his Premier League and Old Trafford debut on Sunday. “Definitely a setback,” Ten Hag said after the loss, which stood as 2-0 at the break....
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Neto: Bournemouth sign Barcelona goalkeeper on free transfer
Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has agreed a 12-month deal with the Cherries. Neto has been capped once by his country and featured 21 times for Barcelona after joining them from La Liga rivals Valencia. "To be able to attract a...
Barcelona in race to register new signings - sources
Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
Toulouse vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Toulouse take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend
If the long and protracted Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has not already been messy enough, there is one way of making it a whole lot messier. “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him,” Gary Neville tweeted last week. “A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”Predictably, Neville’s tweet did not go down well among Barcelona’s support – with some even going as far as...
Barcelona thrash UNAM Pumas in Joan Gamper Trophy final
Barcelona have wrapped up their 2022/23 preseason campaign with a dominant 6-0 win over UNAM Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy. La Blaugrana welcomed the Mexican side to the Camp Nou as part of their traditional final preseason test ahead of a new domestic season. Xavi’s charges continued their impressive...
Barcelona Chief Says Impact of Lionel Messi Exit on Finances “Hard to Gauge”
When Lionel Messi departed FC Barcelona unexpectedly last summer, many expected the Spanish club to take a hit financially regarding sponsorships. However, ESPN’s Sam Marsden spoke with those within the Catalan side and stated that it is “hard to gauge” the impact of Messi’s exit. Barcelona’s...
