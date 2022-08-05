Read on www.cbsnews.com
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin shoots down comeback bid
Ousted former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced he would not be throwing his hat back in the ring in 2022, quelling speculation about him mounting a comeback bid for the office from which he was just recalled over what critics called a lax-on-crime approach.
Appeals court issues temporary injunction against further demolition at People’s Park
A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
