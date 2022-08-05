A state appeals court has prohibited the University of California at Berkeley, at least temporarily, from doing more work to build housing at People’s Park. Workers moved into the park early Wednesday to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO