Bradley County Retired Teachers host “ENJOY YOUR RETIRE-MINT” themed meeting

Junior Auxiliary of Warren is set to host their annual Children’s Benefit Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Warren County Club. This year the event will feature a fish fry, silent and live auction, as well as live entertainment. The fish fry begins at 7:00 p.m., with carry outs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Message Junior Auxiliary of Warren on Facebook or get with any member of JA of Warren to purchase a ticket to their annual Children’s Benefit! Seating will be limited, so don’t delay purchasing your dine-in ticket.

WARREN, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO