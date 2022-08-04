Bradley County Retired Teachers host “ENJOY YOUR RETIRE-MINT” themed meeting

Read on salineriverchronicle.com
Junior Auxiliary holding annual Children’s Benefit September 17
Junior Auxiliary of Warren is set to host their annual Children’s Benefit Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Warren County Club. This year the event will feature a fish fry, silent and live auction, as well as live entertainment. The fish fry begins at 7:00 p.m., with carry outs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Message Junior Auxiliary of Warren on Facebook or get with any member of JA of Warren to purchase a ticket to their annual Children’s Benefit! Seating will be limited, so don’t delay purchasing your dine-in ticket.
Hermitage Schools open house schedule
Hermitage Schools will host an open house this coming Thursday, August 11, 2022. The High School’s event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., while Hermitage Elementary will have a kindergarten open house at 5:00 p.m. that same day. 1st-4th grade will be anytime from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the 5th and 6th grade event will be at 6:00 p.m.
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Delta leadership programs encouraging paradigm shift for engagement
Dr. Suzzette Goldmon has participated in many leadership programs. When she was selected to take part in a program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (HKS) she jumped at the chance, she told Talk Business & Politics. But this program would be different for the assistant...
Body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge recovered in lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of 48-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker, an Arkansas County Northern District Court judge was recovered from a lake on Sunday morning. According to reports, Bueker and family and friends spent their weekend in Jefferson County. At one point Bueker ventured off for a...
Shuneize Slater named Dean of UAM School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced the appointment of Dr. Shuneize Slater as dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences. Dr. Slater joins the leadership team at UAM with extensive knowledge of the university and its traditional service area. She grew up in Dumas, Arkansas, and graduated from UAM in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said for drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.
Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Entergy Arkansas to replace several poles in El Dorado on August 10th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6:30 AM to 1 PM, Entergy Arkansas will be replacing several poles on College Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The replacement is to provide reliable power to customers. Due to the replacement, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
Cold front bringing better chance of rain midweek
The National Weather Service is expecting a cold front to push into Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday, brining a few scattered showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures. The full weeklong forecast for Bradley County is available below:. Monday. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny,...
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Police ID suspects deadly shooting tied to Arkansas house fire
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
