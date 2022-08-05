Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
4 Players Who Have Disappointed at Steelers Training Camp
Evaluations on the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost done.
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Kyle Shanahan is Comfortable With who the 49ers Have at Center
Free agency is unlikely to be dabbled with from the 49ers when it comes to the center position. They feel strong with the players they have now.
Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology
Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
Yardbarker
Kicker Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree to Extension
Kicker Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract extension on Monday, that will keep the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Baltimore through 2027. Tucker was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but the four-year extension worth $24 million, $17.5 million guaranteed will keep Tucker in Baltimore until he is 38.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes, isn't it? We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
Yardbarker
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Cut Candidates After Two Weeks of Training Camp
A few names that need to impress before the first round of cuts are made.
Yardbarker
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
Comments / 0