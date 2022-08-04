Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Trump derided Kleefisch as “a career politician and a political insider” during a rally for Michels in suburban Milwaukee on Friday night. He called her the “handpicked candidate of the failed establishment.” When asked at an early morning campaign stop Monday whether she had any comment on Trump’s criticisms, Kleefisch responded: “No thoughts that I can share.” Kleefisch, a former two-term lieutenant governor, also downplayed the Trump endorsement, saying she didn’t know whether it would help or hurt Michels with primary voters. Michels co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp.

