TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $166,282 (189,000 MANA) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $166,282, which is 75.28x the current floor price of 1.85 Ethereum ETH/USD ($166,282 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B
Emerson Electric Co. EMR has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA.
Expert Ratings for Royalty Pharma
Within the last quarter, Royalty Pharma RPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Royalty Pharma has an average price target of $52.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $47.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Mark Cuban: Dogecoin (DOGE) Has More Applications Than Cardano (ADA)
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban believes that while the opportunity for Cardano ADA/USD as a smart contract platform may be greater, Dogecoin DOGE/USD still has more potential applications for the time being. What Happened: In a recent interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban explained why he does not view market cap as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Preview For Alcon
Alcon ALC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alcon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Alcon bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Looking At Datadog's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview
Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock moved upwards by 72.6% to $8.25 during Monday's regular session. Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49794.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
Earnings Outlook For Invitae
Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group. Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Earnings Outlook For Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics HRTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heron Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50. Heron Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For August 08
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Locket Photo-Sharing App Raises $12.5 Million
Locket, an app that lets users send live photos to their family and friends right on their smartphone home screens, recently raised $12.5 million dollars in a new funding round. Locket became popular as soon as it launched on New Year’s Day, climbing to the top of the app charts and amassing more than 20 million downloads so far. Locket founder Matt Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the app. “I think with raising this round, talking with investors and talking with users, the kind of massive opportunity we see is that there's always going to be this desire to stay in contact with those people you really care about, and as these bigger social platforms do drift in a different direction, that's just going to be an even bigger opportunity for Locket to fill that need.”
Why Goldman Sachs Raised Its Price Target On This Biotech Stock By Nearly 5X
The initial phase II data in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO) has transformed the opportunity for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s RYTM Imcivree, according to Goldman Sachs. The Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Corinne Jenkins upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $28. The Rhythm...
Comments / 0