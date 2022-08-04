ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $166,282 (189,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $166,282, which is 75.28x the current floor price of 1.85 Ethereum ETH/USD ($166,282 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp WHR in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Royalty Pharma

Within the last quarter, Royalty Pharma RPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Royalty Pharma has an average price target of $52.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $47.00.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Bdc#Common Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bdc Corp#The Company#Wells Fargo Securities#Morgan Stanley#Ubs Investment Bank#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc#Sec
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Alcon

Alcon ALC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alcon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Alcon bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Datadog's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview

Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock moved upwards by 72.6% to $8.25 during Monday's regular session. Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49794.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Invitae

Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group. Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics HRTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heron Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.50. Heron Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For August 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Locket Photo-Sharing App Raises $12.5 Million

Locket, an app that lets users send live photos to their family and friends right on their smartphone home screens, recently raised $12.5 million dollars in a new funding round. Locket became popular as soon as it launched on New Year’s Day, climbing to the top of the app charts and amassing more than 20 million downloads so far. Locket founder Matt Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the app. “I think with raising this round, talking with investors and talking with users, the kind of massive opportunity we see is that there's always going to be this desire to stay in contact with those people you really care about, and as these bigger social platforms do drift in a different direction, that's just going to be an even bigger opportunity for Locket to fill that need.”
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy