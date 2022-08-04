Citi Open: Emma Raducanu beats Camila Osorio to reach quarter-finals in Washington

Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai savours "life-changing" major win after dramatic play-off at Muirfield
Buhai took a commanding lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained in control of the tournament when she took a three-shot advantage to the par-four 15th, only to rack up a triple-bogey and move tied at the top of the leaderboard with In Gee Chun. The South African...
GOLF・
SkySports
Shergar Cup: Great Britain and Ireland dominate at Ascot as Neil Callan and Jamie Spencer land doubles
Great Britain and Ireland dominated the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday as Neil Callan took home the Silver Saddle trophy. Led by captain Jamie Spencer, Great Britain and Ireland won five contests on the expanded eight-race card to leave defending champions the Ladies, Europe and the Rest of the World well behind.
SkySports
Serena Williams takes first singles win for over a year at Nations Bank Open in Toronto
Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, beat world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3 6-4 at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
SkySports
Nick Kyrgios makes history at Citi Open with singles and doubles triumphs
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year. It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men's singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year's tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai moves five ahead and closing on major victory at Muirfield
Buhai made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on her way to a stunning seven-under 64, adding three more birdies on the back nine before a final-hole birdie set the clubhouse target at 14 under. The 33-year-old holds a commanding advantage over 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno and overnight leader In...
GOLF・
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Owen Burrows to keep Minzaal at Group One level after thrilling second at Deauville
Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday. Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
SkySports
Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
Flirtacious Kiss (USA) 18-1 (8-12) 4w1/4,tired, last of 9, 30 1/4l behind Sweet Maeve (8-8) at Finger Lakes 5f mdn fst in Jul. Flowers Galore (USA) Freud filly out of Haunted Honeymoon. Roll'ova (USA) 10-1 (8-8) Brk slw,5w1/2,4w3/8, 8th of 9, 24 1/2l behind Draw Off (8-8) at Finger Lakes...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Kilkenny 1-13 Cork 1-12: Cats claim All-Ireland Camogie crown after edging nail-biting final
Gaule made no mistake, despite not having her normal accuracy over placed balls this year and ceding responsibilities to Katie Nolan for much of this game. There were countless other heroes of course. The Walsh cousins, Grace and Miriam were magnificent leaders at the edge of either square. Grace made...
SkySports
St Leger Stakes: Marco Botti to send Giavellotto straight to Doncaster Classic after Newmarket success
Marco Botti will send fast-improving colt Giavellotto straight to the St Leger following victory at Newmarket on Friday. The son of Mastercraftsman looked a force when scooting to a five-length success in the racingtv.com Handicap over a mile and three-quarters, and appears to be quickly rising up the ranks. Though...
SkySports
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England suffer agonising loss to New Zealand in bronze medal match
Jess Thirlby's team did not win a quarter against the Silver Ferns and failed to establish the same level of defensive dominance they had gained during the two teams' earlier pool meeting. After trailing 41-35 going into the final 15 minutes, the home team brought the match back to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
SkySports
Kilkenny's Denise Gaule on match-winning free: 'Just please go over!'
She has inflicted her share of it too and broke Cork's hearts with her injury-time winning point. She brushed it off as no big thing, a bit of luck, just as was the case when her late goal from a penalty two years ago put Galway away. That's what Gaule...
SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Highfield Princess strikes first Group One gold for Jason Hart as Perfect Power flops at Deauville
Highfield Princess provided jockey Jason Hart with the biggest victory of his career to date as she landed the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. The star of trainer John Quinn's yard, Highfield Princess was sent off a 10/1 chance, needing to overturn the form with favourite Naval Crown having finished sixth behind Charlie Appleby's Royal Ascot winner in the Platinum Jubilee in June.
SkySports
Dillon Quirke: A rising Tipperary hurling star taken too soon
The incalculable grief in the wake of his untimely death on Friday night was felt right across Ireland. Above the tunnel in the Old Stand at Semple Stadium from which the players emerge is a sign reading 'Field of Legends'. And the Thurles arena has played host to some memorable displays from Quirke in recent years.
SkySports
The Rugby Championship
Australia 41-26 Argentina: The Wallabies overwhelm the Pumas at the start of the Rugby Championship. Australia beat Argentina 41-26 in the first round of the Rugby Championship at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday. Australia rallied in the final quarter to secure their victory over the Pumas in Mendoza but the...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Golden Pal aimed at Keeneland in search of hat-trick after bouncing back to form for Wes Ward
A third Breeders' Cup success is top of the agenda for Golden Pal after putting Royal Ascot disappointment behind him with victory at Saratoga on Friday. Wesley Ward's American speedball proved bitterly disappointing in a highly-anticipated international clash with Australia's Nature Strip in the King's Stand in June - blowing the start before being rushed up to challenge and eventually fading to finish last of 16 runners.
Comments / 0