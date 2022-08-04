ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Citi Open: Emma Raducanu beats Camila Osorio to reach quarter-finals in Washington

SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Nick Kyrgios makes history at Citi Open with singles and doubles triumphs

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has become the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year. It was a triumphant return for the Australian to the US capital, where he lifted the men's singles trophy in 2019 for his last ATP Tour title then tumbled out in the first round of last year's tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SkySports

Prix Maurice de Gheest: Owen Burrows to keep Minzaal at Group One level after thrilling second at Deauville

Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday. Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
SPORTS
SkySports

Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight

Flirtacious Kiss (USA) 18-1 (8-12) 4w1/4,tired, last of 9, 30 1/4l behind Sweet Maeve (8-8) at Finger Lakes 5f mdn fst in Jul. Flowers Galore (USA) Freud filly out of Haunted Honeymoon. Roll'ova (USA) 10-1 (8-8) Brk slw,5w1/2,4w3/8, 8th of 9, 24 1/2l behind Draw Off (8-8) at Finger Lakes...
SPORTS
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Citi#Colombian#British#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
SkySports

Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Prix Maurice de Gheest: Highfield Princess strikes first Group One gold for Jason Hart as Perfect Power flops at Deauville

Highfield Princess provided jockey Jason Hart with the biggest victory of his career to date as she landed the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. The star of trainer John Quinn's yard, Highfield Princess was sent off a 10/1 chance, needing to overturn the form with favourite Naval Crown having finished sixth behind Charlie Appleby's Royal Ascot winner in the Platinum Jubilee in June.
SPORTS
SkySports

Dillon Quirke: A rising Tipperary hurling star taken too soon

The incalculable grief in the wake of his untimely death on Friday night was felt right across Ireland. Above the tunnel in the Old Stand at Semple Stadium from which the players emerge is a sign reading 'Field of Legends'. And the Thurles arena has played host to some memorable displays from Quirke in recent years.
SPORTS
SkySports

The Rugby Championship

Australia 41-26 Argentina: The Wallabies overwhelm the Pumas at the start of the Rugby Championship. Australia beat Argentina 41-26 in the first round of the Rugby Championship at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Saturday. Australia rallied in the final quarter to secure their victory over the Pumas in Mendoza but the...
RUGBY
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Golden Pal aimed at Keeneland in search of hat-trick after bouncing back to form for Wes Ward

A third Breeders' Cup success is top of the agenda for Golden Pal after putting Royal Ascot disappointment behind him with victory at Saratoga on Friday. Wesley Ward's American speedball proved bitterly disappointing in a highly-anticipated international clash with Australia's Nature Strip in the King's Stand in June - blowing the start before being rushed up to challenge and eventually fading to finish last of 16 runners.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy