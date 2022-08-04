ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash

A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
ACCIDENTS
RadarOnline

'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH Drunken Crash

Anne Heche hasn't woken up and is still in critical condition as a new video shows her barreling down an alley before she plowed into a home, catching herself and the property on fire. The Six Days Seven Nights actress, 53, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after the fiery crash, where she continues to fight for her life. Radar can confirm she is in critical condition and needs surgery for her injuries. Cops Obtain Warrant For Anne Heche Blood Test After Fiery Crash “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found

Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary

US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the state of Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol. According to a police report, officials were alerted to a break-in on 1 May in the town of Stamford. Surveillance video led them to suspect...
VERMONT STATE
BBC

Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail

A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing

A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rushmere Heath: Firefighters tackle gorse blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, it said. Large plumes of smoke have been seen across...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless

Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail. Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Ms Davies, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY

