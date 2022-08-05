ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

WPP boosts sales outlook but falls short of investors' expectations

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o45pw_0h5ffFfv00

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L) upgraded its annual net sales outlook on Fridaythanks to higher client spending but shares in the world's largest advertising group slid nearly 8% as the news failed to excite investors expecting stronger forecasts.

The results come as investors and analysts look to gauge how advertising will perform against a backdrop of high inflation and slowing global economic growth.

Shares in WPP fell 7.8% to 822.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange by 0845 GMT. The stock has climbed 17.2% over the past month, compared with a 6% advance for the FTSE 100 (.FTSE).

WPP now expects like-for-like net sales to grow 6%-7% in 2022, up from an already upgraded forecast of 5.5%-6.5%. It left its headline operating margin outlook unchanged.

Analysts and traders said WPP's results and outlook, while strong, failed to reflect the momentum seen in much more upbeat results from rival ad group Publicis last month.

"Market participants were unimpressed ... because they were somewhat expecting more for such a firm with strong prospects," said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at Tradition.

"Additionally, the fact that it did not change its margin outlook while raising sales might have raised some red flags, especially when taking into account that rival Publicis did."

Last month, France's Publicis raised its full-year guidance for organic growth and operating profit margin after a solid performance across all regions. read more

Britain's WPP said like-for-like net sales from the technology sector grew 12% in the first half, helped by a slate of new deals and expansions to existing partnerships.

WPP, owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies, also said the travel sector was also rebounding strongly, with 23% growth in the first half, although sales still remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Chief Executive Mark Read said he was not particularly worried about a forecast recession in Britain, pointing to client spending holding up across industries and markets. The UK accounts for 13% of WPP's overall business.

"We're yet to see any major impact on advertising spend," he said in an interview. "We are in very close contact with our clients on spending patterns and their investments and consumer spending has held up around the world surprisingly well."

($1 = 0.8233 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street muted on mixed inflation messages

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks were mostly flat on Monday, the dollar weakened and U.S. government bond yields fell as investors weighed mixed messages on inflation and how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in combating it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpp#Net Sales#Outlook#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The London Stock Exchange#Ftse
Reuters

Dollar loiters off highs as traders eye CPI

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The dollar lurked just below recent highs on Tuesday as traders waited for U.S. inflation data due later in the week, which could take pressure off the Federal Reserve and put it on the greenback if it suggests the pace of price rises has peaked.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian consumer sentiment slides as rates rise

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a ninth straight month in August to depths last seen early in the pandemic as another hike in interest rates combined with the surging cost of living to sour the national mood.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Australia business activity booms in July, costs surge

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business confidence rebounded in July as sales and profits held up surprisingly well in the face of rising interest rates and high inflation, though firms also reported record costs amid supply constraints.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philippines trade deficit at $5.84 billion as imports surge

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a $5.84 billion trade deficit in June (PHTBAL=ECI), the widest gap based on data running from January 2020, government figures showed on Tuesday, ahead of the release of second-quarter GDP figures at about 0200 GMT.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall Street closes little changed on Fed policy fears

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed mostly flat on Monday after blockbuster jobs data last week reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will crack down on inflation, while a revenue warning from chipmaker Nvidia reminded investors of a slowing U.S. economy.
STOCKS
Reuters

Philippine GDP grows less than expected in Q2

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded less than expected in the second quarter, but at pace still in line with the official 2022 growth target, giving the central bank leeway to further tighten monetary policy to curb red-hot inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia's NAB warns of higher costs again, shares slip

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) flagged higher expenses for the second time in four months on Tuesday, citing higher personnel and leave costs, sending shares of the country's second-largest lender more than 4% lower in their worst day since mid-June.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy