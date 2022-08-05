How many junior tennis players from Savoy are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending July 22?

Read on spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Ian Bliss from Towanda win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 14?
Bloomington tennis player Akshaj Sai Paleti is ranked 5,589th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 101 total points, split between 96 single points and 30 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding...
spotonillinois.com
Mckenna Schaefbauer ranks 4,131st in Girls' 18 singles bracket in week ending July 15
Bloomington tennis player Ashton Bowers earned 867 bonus points in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 9. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for "significant wins" in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending...
spotonillinois.com
Sohum Gurrapu earns two bonus points in Boys' 14 bracket by week ending Aug. 6
There is one junior tennis player from Mahomet ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. William Bao is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Patent office takes 519 days to approve Sullivan inventor's patent in week ending July 30
There is one junior tennis player from Dalton City ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Lane Fehrenbacher is the top ranked boy in the category...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
There are four junior tennis players from Champaign ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Sohum Gurrapu is the top ranked boy in the category...
Comments / 0