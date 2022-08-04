Junction City not on board to commit up to $3 million to Geary Community Hospital

Read on b1047.com
Maternal and Child Health Program represented at Everybody Counts Community Event
The annual Everybody Counts Community Event was well-attended yesterday at the Douglass Community Complex in Manhattan. The Riley County Health Department’s Bilingual Navigator, Maria Baquero, was there helping the community to learn about available services from the County’s Maternal & Child Health program:. Riley County and the State...
Second man arrested in 2021 Geary County murder case
A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes of Fort Riley. Geary County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that Jonathan Franklin, also of Fort Riley, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of first degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit first degree murder. In July, Hayes’ husband Cameron Lawson was arrested on the same charges in connection with his wife’s killing last month.
Two deer collisions reported in Geary County Sunday night
Geary County police filed reports for two separate deer collisions Sunday evening. The first occurred around 9 p.m. at mile marker 5 of K-57. Sheriff’s officials report Kevin Jones of Milford was travelling eastbound when a deer entered the path of his Chevy Uplander. Jones walked away unharmed and with minor vehicle damage.
Junction City man charged in fatal stabbing incident
One person is in custody following a stabbing incident that left one person dead and injured another. Junction City Police say 21-year-old Jalen Thomas is jailed on suspicion of 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault. At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. Officers located a male adult victim suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for further treatment.
Eight-day trial for Manhattan man accused of murder set for Aug. 30
After a pre-trial hearing in Riley County District Court Monday, a trial is set for a Manhattan man charged with killing two people in October of 2020. Montrell Vassar’s case will be heard by a jury over eight days starting on Aug. 30 with Judge John Bosch presiding. The trial will break for Labor Day before continuing through Sept. 9.
Second wave feminism on display at Beach Museum
The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art is opening a new exhibit Tuesday to bring attention to the second wave of feminism from the 1960s to 1970s. The “Voices: Women Artists in the Era of the Second Wave of Feminism” exhibit will feature artwork utilized by female artists to highlight and bring attention to feminist concerns. Nearly all of the works originate from 1969 to 1979.
