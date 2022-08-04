Junction City not on board to commit up to $3 million to Geary Community Hospital

A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes of Fort Riley. Geary County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that Jonathan Franklin, also of Fort Riley, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of first degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit first degree murder. In July, Hayes’ husband Cameron Lawson was arrested on the same charges in connection with his wife’s killing last month.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO