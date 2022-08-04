Landmark labor decision could have ‘profound’ impact on California agricultural industry

Read on www.aol.com
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Hollywood’s Unions Praise Gov. Newsom’s Pledge To Sign Bill Extending California’s Film & TV Tax Incentives Program
Click here to read the full article. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s promise to sign a bill that would extend the state’s $330 million-a-year film and television production tax credit program until 2030 is receiving high praise from the Entertainment Union Coalition, whose members include SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the California IATSE Council, Teamsters Local 399 and Laborers International Union of North America Local 724. The bill – SB 485, authored by state Sen. Anthony Portantino – would extend the annual $330 million in tax incentives to qualified film and TV productions, which is set to expire in 2025. “Today Governor Newsom gave the...
Worker Praised for 'Beautiful' Response to Manager's 'No Overtime' Policy
"When a company eliminates overtime while still complaining about work not being done, that means they want people to work off the clock," one commenter said.
CNBC
40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months,...
Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit
An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India.
AOL Corp
Crist, Fried call DeSantis ‘autocrat,’ ‘threat to democracy’ over state attorney move
The two leading Democratic contenders in the Florida governor’s race held events in Tampa to denounce Gov. Ron DeSantis following his removal of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Both U.S. Rep Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried positioned DeSantis’ ousting of Warren — a Democrat and outspoken...
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
AOL Corp
Reconciliation package includes $4B for Western drought resilience
The reconciliation package slated for a congressional vote this weekend includes $4 billion in new funding for the drought pummeling the Western U.S. The package, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, includes the new funding specifically for the Bureau of Reclamation to address the 22-year drought, the worst to hit the region since the year 800, according to a statement from Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Mark Kelly (D-Az.).
6 U.S. Cities That Black Women May Want To Consider Living In
Though no U.S. city is perfect, here's a guide of where Black women may be able to live safely and affordably.
Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) is now down 57% from its December 2021 high. One of the first signs that inflation was going to be a problem was the supply-chain crisis of 2021. Remember last year, when it felt like everyone...
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of April 2022, the average Social Security benefit is $1,538.14 per month, according to...
AOL Corp
Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation
It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
College requirements for police forces can save Black lives, but at what cost?
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Police forces requiring at least a two-year college degree for employment are less likely to employ officers who engage in actions that cause the deaths of Black and unarmed citizens, according to our new peer-reviewed study of data on 235 U.S. city police departments from 2000 to 2016. Findings from our analysis conducted alongside colleagues professor William Sabol and David Snively, interim police chief in Morrow, Georgia, also revealed that Black citizens were no more likely than white citizens to die during police encounters in places where...
AOL Corp
California appeals court halts further construction at People's Park in Berkeley
6:14 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that 70 residents of People’s Park had sheltered at Berkeley’s Rodeway Inn. While 70 residents have received shelter, according to Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson, not all were moved to the Rodeway Inn. In yet...
The Verge
AI systems can’t patent inventions, US federal circuit court confirms
The US federal circuit court has confirmed that AI systems cannot patent inventions because they are not human beings. The ruling is the latest failure in a series of quixotic legal battles by computer scientist Stephen Thaler to copyright and patent the output of various AI software tools he’s created.
Company Forcing Staff to Work in an Empty Office to Boost 'Culture' Slammed
"It's like they purposely want to make their employees miserable by making them come in" so the office they paid for is used, one Reddit user said.
AOL Corp
Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms
The Biden Administration is looking to explore the emerging research of psilocybin to treat a variety of mental health illnesses as states across the country have started to decriminalize and legalize the substances for medical uses. The administration anticipates the FDA to approve both MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for...
