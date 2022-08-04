Deshaun Watson’s first victim Ashley Solis criticized the initial ruling saying the NFL is saying Tough $***

Read on www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 5 NFL Prospects Whose Vices Ruined Their Careers
The list of vices that threaten to destroy NFL players’ professional careers is long. The damage from gambling, opioids, drugs, alcohol or some other addictions has changed many players’ lives. Some of them have managed to get out and live a sober life. Others have spiraled into a never-ending circle of sobriety, addiction, and even crime. The recovery is a long marathon. It needs the right amount of dedication, persistence, and assistance to reach it. These five NFL players have felt the disastrous effect of addiction and crime on their own skin.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson
Honors/Captainship: 2nd Team All-ACC (2021) Games Watched: GAUN(neutral), FLST,@SCUN, IAST(Bowl) RS SR and 2 yr full-time starter at T in the gap/zone blocking scheme of SCCL. Started at RT in 2020 before moving to LT in 2021. He has poor height, adequate weight, and ordinary speed with a powerful build. He is a solid athlete with very good COD, solid acceleration, lateral quickness and agility, adequate explosiveness, and balance with solid play speed. While zone blocking, he shows solid lateral quickness and agility as he takes a quick first step, and generates good movement at the POA with his quality play strength and above-average foot drive against 3T and 5T with adequate size and AA as he creates a lane for the RB. While gap blocking on base blocks, he delivers a powerful punch with good timing and placement to the frame of the 5T and seals him off with his very good play strength. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to his assignment and easily overpowers WLB with ordinary play strength and AA with his size and above-average physical toughness. In pass pro, he sets up at a 45-degree angle or vertically, keeps his hands low, plays with a very good base while keeping his feet moving, and effectively uses his play strength to anchor against EDGE with solid size and play strength. He displays very good reactive athleticism as he exhibits very good COD while picking up 1T, and 3T with good AA twisting towards the C Gap. He does a good job of resetting his feet as he mirrors the moves of 5T with very good AA. He displays good mental toughness as he rises to the occasion late in the game when the team is behind on the final drive. Lack of quality length, knee bend, and hand placement in pass pro allow EDGE with elite length and good hip and ankle flexion to defeat his block when executing the long arm technique and rip move. Adequate finish ability prevents him from finishing run blocks against DL to the ground consistently.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
RELATED PEOPLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Oklahoma Football Coach left the program after saying a “Shameful and Hurtful” word in film session
Cale Gundy the assistant head coach at Oklahoma and the wide receivers coach has stepped down from his position and will leave the program. According to his own statement he is sorry for using the word he used in the film session. “Last week, during a film session, I instructed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight: Taylor Powell, Linebacker
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with another one of free agent spotlight interviews this time shining a light on Taylor Powell LB check him out on Twitter @44Taylor_Powell, and hopefully he ends up on an XFL, USFL, CFL, or NFL team. I started this interview by asking him where...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How To Bet On NFL Games: Tips You Need To Know
The NFL is the most popular among betting enthusiasts. Football fans worldwide will track the status and predict the outcome of the games. The trends and news help them get the edge and enhance their chances of winning. Placing bets on the main NFL betting sites is an entertaining experience for sports enthusiasts. On the other hand, it is an excellent chance to win money.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Bears cannot catch a break, and neither can WR N’Keal Harry | Wide Out suffers a potentially severe ankle injury
The Bears cannot catch a break. They have been in the process of finding a wide receiver and every time they do something to find a wide receiver something bad happens. The Bears recently traded for N’Keal Harry and today during practice the former first round wide out suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account after him getting torched at training camp went viral
People were crushing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for this one-on-one with CeeDee Lamb. It was a great play by CeeDee Lamb, but people were really picking on the former Alabama corner and it got under his skin. Well, the reason he began getting smoked is because WR number 6...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns do not want to trade him
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough off-season and it is not going to get any better. Now, their star running back wants out. No, I am not talking about Nick Chubb, but Kareem Hunt. Hunt recently requested a trade out of Cleveland but the team is not going to...
Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral
The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it. At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Texans football player wrongfully charged with burglary with intent to rape has charges dropped
Houston Texans football player Darius Anderson no longer faces criminal charges in Houston, according to the district attorney. If you remember the Texans running back was charged with felony burglary with intent to rape, after police alleged Anderson allegedly broke into a woman’s house pursued her into a bathroom. The woman called the police from within the bathroom and that is when Anderson fled the house. Anderson is now barred from visiting the victim’s home and from possessing a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Colby Cooper, WR, University of Charleston (WV)
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The numbers speak for themselves. I score touchdowns. For every 4 receptions, I make there’s a TD. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 7-8 What is one thing that...
Comments / 0