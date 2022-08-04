CoinShares posts £8.2M Q2 loss due to one-off impairment hit from Terra

Read on cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model creator PlanB promotes ‘quant investing’ via ByBit to ‘100x’ HODL strategy
PlanB, the infamous creator of the stock-to-flow (S2F) model for Bitcoin, has seemingly abandoned the HODL strategy in favor of “quant investing” through ByBit. In a tweet Friday, he announced a “copy my trade” partnership with ByBit that “outperforms buy&hold 100x.” An article detailing the strategy was released Monday via PlanB’s website.
Ethereum breaks $1.8K first time since June crash – up 104% from local market bottom
The price of Ethereum has broken $1,800 for the first time since the market crash in June amid the Terra fallout. The bullish price movement comes less than a month from The Merge, which is scheduled for September. Ethereum rose strongly against Bitcoin on August 8 as it approached a key resistance that was last tested on August 6.
BUIDLers at EthCC reveal when the bull market may return
Speaking to some of the biggest projects in Crypto during EthCC, Akiba asks, “what are you looking for as a potential reversal sign that will take us back into a bull market?. Comments are not to be considered as financial advice, these are the personal opinions and analyses of...
Wells Fargo: Digital assets are an “innovation on par with the internet, cars, and electricity”
Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by market capitalization, has released a special report entitled “Understanding Cryptocurrency,” which compares digital assets to the invention of “the internet, cars, and electricity.”. The Internet of Value. Produced by its Global Investment Strategy Team, the report published...
