11 Investigates: Bryan cold case has new details in investigation

13abc.com
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night paralyzed and undergoing surgery, family says
The victim was hit nearby the TARTA hub on North Huron Street. His family said he was no longer on life support Sunday but is paralyzed from the waist down.
wfft.com
S. Hanna Street teen accused of shooting man during domestic dispute with his mother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a teen accused of shooting and critically wounding his mom's boyfriend during a domestic dispute in the front yard of a South Hanna Street home Saturday. Investigators charged 19-year-old Jevonte Bates with attempted murder. They also arrested his mother, Jevonda White, on...
thevillagereporter.com
Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole
John Skelton was again denied parole after recently being interviewed. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, parole was denied by the board who also gave him a twelve-month continuance. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the disappearance of his three children. With this twelve-month continuance, Skelton...
Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police released the identity of the man shot and killed at an East Toledo apartment complex early Friday morning. Toledo Police said Daevon Higgs, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar, around 2:15 a.m.
WANE-TV
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting over domestic dispute
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man who was in a domestic dispute with the suspect’s mom, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police confirmed a shooting at a home on the 2300 block of Hanna Street, south of...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is offering reward for information that leads to the capture of Ramiel Laws
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was previously placed on house arrest is being sought after by Crime Stoppers. Ramiel Laws is being sought by the Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers program and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Laws was previously indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in September of 2021 on aggravated robbery and rape charges that occurred in early August of 2021. The Lima man was previously placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was lowered to $15,000.
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
thevillagereporter.com
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
1 killed, 3 critical after ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Steuben County: police
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday. Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
Lima News
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
hometownstations.com
A Vaughnsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Auglaize County
New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office warns of scam
5:23 PM 8-5-2022 MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: We have received multiple complaints of Allen County residents receiving phone calls from an individual claiming to be from our office. The caller claims to have a warrant for the person who answers the phone, and then asks for private information and money for fines.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
