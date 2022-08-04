11 Investigates: Bryan cold case has new details in investigation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was previously placed on house arrest is being sought after by Crime Stoppers. Ramiel Laws is being sought by the Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers program and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Laws was previously indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in September of 2021 on aggravated robbery and rape charges that occurred in early August of 2021. The Lima man was previously placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was lowered to $15,000.

