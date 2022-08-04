Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
"Earnings revisions are negative, and are likely to see a reset, but they will in our view experience only a modest pullback," JPMorgan said.
Americans are breathing a sigh of relief that inflation will get better soon — and they'll get paid more
Americans' median one-year expected inflation rate slid to 6.2% in July from 6.8%, according to New York Fed. The three-year rate also dipped.
