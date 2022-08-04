ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson? Rams, Vikings WRs spar over who is better while eying NFL's first 2,000 yard receiving season

By Edward Sutelan
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ng-sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July. Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy