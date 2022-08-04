See wonderful footage of Marilyn Monroe as she’s remembered on anniversary of death

Read on www.aol.com
Related
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
AOL Corp
Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: 'There is no drama,' says source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. A source close to the pair emphasizes the split was amicable and happened earlier this week. "They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama." E! News...
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album… The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From all the times I’ve heard her cover a rock song of any kind, she’s crushed it, and I love hearing that side of her musical taste because she’s so damn good at […] The post Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity
The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
AOL Corp
John Leguizamo slams James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro: 'He ain't Latino'
News that James Franco is set to play former Cuban president Fidel Castro in an upcoming film has some in Hollywood riled up. (No, not because of his sexual misconduct allegations.) Veteran actor John Leguizamo posted Deadline's casting news on Instagram, writing, "How is this still going on? How is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute to True After Welcoming Baby Boy
True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter. ,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.
Comments / 0