Deputies ask residents to report suspicious activity in Prairie Township

2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Missing St. Joseph County girls found safe and sound, biological mother taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two young girls who were reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County on Thursday have been found safe and sound. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies found the children at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo...
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Pipe bomb found at St. Joseph County home
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Updated: 7 minutes ago. While he admits as a democrat that they didn't often...
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon
For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
2nd Chance: Alastor Moody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday morning we got to meet Alastor Moody, who is currently at the Saint Joseph County Humane Society who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Alastor Moody or any other animal from the Humane Society you can reach them at 574-255-4726, or you can visit them at 2506 Grape Road in Mishhawaka.
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
Multimedia campaign will address addiction issues, health disparities in Southern Indiana
A recent CDC report showed national drug overdose deaths increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, with higher rates among some minority groups.
Edibles & Potables: Check out Southern Indiana’s Sweets and Treats Trail
I googled the term “trail tourism” without expecting the results to be quite this literal. As it turns out, trail tourism is quite the widespread concept, and has been for a while. But in retrospect, the ubiquity makes perfect sense. Ten Examples That Show Trail Tourism Works, by...
